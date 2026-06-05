Netflix’s Schitt’s Creek earns new UK home on BBC iPlayer

Schitt’s Creek has been announced to land on BBC iPlayer in the UK, following Netflix letting go of the sitcom.

The Emmy-winning series, starring the late Catherine O’Hara, left Netflix UK in May 2026, leaving fans with a hole in their streaming schedules.

It was reported that Schitt’s Creek was removed from the streamer due to the original licensing agreement for the series having expired.

Schitt’s Creek lands on BBC iPlayer in the UK on 6 June 2026

Now the BBC has secured the rights to stream all episodes across all six seasons, giving the queer cult classic a new UK home.

Back on viewers’ screens from 6 June 2026, the Rose family returns just in time for Pride Month.

Starring Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy and O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek follows the formerly wealthy Rose family as they adjust to life without luxury after losing their fortune.

All 80 episodes of Schitt’s Creek will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer

The series originally ran from 2015 to 2020 and spans 80 episodes across six seasons. It gained significant traction after debuting on Netflix in January 2017 and became a comforting must-watch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the death of O’Hara in January this year, viewership for Schitt’s Creek increased significantly after the 71-year-old passed away following a “brief illness”.

It was later revealed by BBC News that the immediate cause of death was a blood clot in her lungs, with rectal cancer cited as an underlying condition.

Dan Levy said he was “very lucky” to have worked with Catherine O’Hara

Beloved by the LGBTQ+ community, her flamboyant character Moira Rose became a cult figure in queer culture, often quoted for her iconic lines.

Levy, who plays her on-screen son, said to Attitude that in light of O’Hara’s death, he had been “very lucky” to have had the opportunity to work so closely with her.

Schitt’s Creek lands on BBC iPlayer on 6 June 2026.