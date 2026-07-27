The gay couple turning a 1753 Puglian masseria into a chic Italian dream

Living in Masseria Partemio, Puglia – and living in Italy – feels like a return to my family’s roots.

My grandfather came from Alberone di Cento, near Ferrara, Italy, and after the war, he emigrated to Argentina. My father grew up in his uncle’s hotel in Mar del Plata, Argentina, and later built a life connected to the land through soybean, sunflower and potato farms. In one way or another, hospitality and agriculture have always been woven through my life – often through the stories that shaped our family. Without ever fully planning it, I now find myself completing the circle: beginning a new chapter here in Italy, and blending hospitality and agriculture at Partemio.

Masseria Partemio, Puglia (Image: Helenio Barbetta) Masseria Partemio, Puglia, grand living room (Image: Helenio Barbetta) Masseria Partemio, Puglia, pool (Image: Helenio Barbetta)

I share life at Partemio with my partner, Marc Nijenhuis, a Dutch brand strategist and copywriter. We met here in Puglia three years ago, when Partemio was already well underway – a dream very much in motion. From the beginning, Marc has been one of my greatest supporters, encouraging me to pursue this vision wholeheartedly. Today, he is in the process of moving full time to Italy, embracing not only the language but also the quieter, more deliberate rhythms of life here. On his own terms, he has woven Partemio into his world. While I oversee the daily operations and future development of the estate, Marc manages our social media and brand communications, helping shape how we share Partemio with others.

Partemio is a story of fate

I had been searching for a modest three-bedroom country house – a quiet escape from the frenetic pace of life in London. I was drawn to the idea of something unique and full of character, a home hidden among olive groves, steeped in history and charm. But as fate would have it, I didn’t find Partemio – Partemio found me.

Masseria Partemio, Puglia, bedroom (Image: Helenio Barbetta)

It was my 48th birthday on a cold, wintry December day in Puglia, 2016, where I had come to continue my search for the perfect weekend getaway. That’s when I first saw her – this majestic, timeworn Moorish tower standing in quiet defiance against the grey sky. Despite decades of decay, her beauty was undeniable. She was powerful, magical – and completely abandoned. Everything had been stripped away or vandalised. What remained was an empty shell, a haunting echo of what once was. I felt an overwhelming sense of sorrow. How could something so breathtaking have been left to deteriorate?

What pushed us over the edge?

Architecture has always been my passion, and I could immediately see her potential. When I returned the next day, I was even more struck by her layout – it was one of the few homes I had seen in my six-year search that offered a perfect flow. The public and private spaces were naturally divided, with no need to sacrifice rooms to create corridors – something so rare in these traditional structures.

Masseria Partemio, Puglia, interior (Image: Helenio Barbetta)

But it was the unexpected that truly sealed the deal. As I walked the grounds, I was greeted by 200 white goats – current residents of the property – which reminded me of Hippolito, my beloved West Highland Terrier from my time in Miami. Then I learnt the owner’s name. Incredibly, it was Hippolito. And the house’s name? Partemio. In my native Spanish, “parte mío” means “part of me”. It felt like a sign, a calling.

In that moment, I knew this wasn’t just a house. She was reaching out, asking to be saved, and I was the one meant to answer. That was the moment my life changed. I knew I would move to Italy and, together, we would begin our journey of transformation.

This is an excerpt from a feature appearing in issue 371 of Attitude magazine, on sale in print and digital now. Order Attitude magazine issue 371 in print now, or in digital on the links below on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.