Boy George drops new pro-Israel song ‘We Will Dance Again’

Boy George has released a song in support of Israel, titled ‘We Will Dance Again’.

The Culture Club frontman shared the release with his social media followers yesterday (26 July), captioning the post: “#shalom.”

The track opens with the words: “You say genocide, I say war, / When you’re attacked, it’s what the army is for.”

What is ‘We Will Dance Again’ about?

‘We Will Dance Again’ draws attention to the 7 October 2023 terrorist attack by Hamas, in which more than 1,200 people were killed. Of those, 378 were killed at the Nova Music Festival.

George sings: “Young girls raped against trees, / Murdered brutally, / You condemn the Jews, with selective memory, / Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep, / Propaganda fuelled by the internet feels so weak.”

The Nova Music Festival appeared grateful for the new song, commenting beneath George’s announcement: “We will dance again.”

The song’s title mirrors that of the 2024 documentary We Will Dance Again, which features several survivors sharing their stories of courage.

‘We Will Dance Again’ has received a mixed reaction online

The song comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has left an estimated 32 Palestinians dead since April 2026.

George has consistently spoken out in support of Israel and the Jewish community. Earlier this year, at a Eurovision Song Contest 2026 event, he said: “I have many, many Jewish friends that I’ve had since I was 15 or 16 years old.”

“Are people asking me as a principled human being to turn my back on my Jewish friends? It’s not going to happen, it’s never going to happen.”

‘We Will Dance Again’ is available to listen to now across various streaming platforms.