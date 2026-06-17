Myra DuBois brings drag to the cast of Titanique on the West End

British drag legend Myra DuBois has been cast in Titanique on the West End from 1 September 2026 at London’s Criterion Theatre.

The self-declared South Yorkshire Siren will play Ruth, taking over the role from Stephen Guarino, who will follow etiquette expert and snobbery aficionado William Hanson in the part.

As per the London Theatre website, DuBois commented: “How thrilled I am to be joining the cast of Titanique in London’s glittering West End!”

“Ruth is the role of a lifetime” – Myra DuBois on her role in Titanique on the West End

“I saw the show a few weeks back and had one of the best nights out in the theatre in a long time; gales of laughter from start to finish. Ruth is the role of a lifetime.

“I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the character and give the part the dramatique gravitas, levity, brevity and integrity that this script is calling out for,” said DuBois.

The highly sophisticated Hanson began his comedic Ruth tenure last week (9 June) and will continue in the role of the high-society mother until 26 July.

When will Stephen Guarino return as Ruth in Titanique on the West End?

Emmy-nominated actor Stephen Guarino, who has put on the character’s pigeon headdress several times before, will return for five weeks from 28 July to 30 August.

Titanique has earned global recognition since the hit Céline Dion musical parody opened Off-Broadway in 2022. The musical opened in the West End, with previews from December 2024. It made its official Broadway transfer in March 2026 at the St. James Theatre.

Since then, Titanique has won an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy/Entertainment and received four major Tony Award nominations in 2026.

“Spellbindingly camp” – Attitude rates Titanique 4/5 stars

In a review for Attitude, Oliver McGaffigan rated the show four out of five stars, writing: “Titanique is spellbindingly camp, chaotic and giving a new lease of life to one of the few not-for-profit indie theatres in London’s West End. Don’t think twice.”