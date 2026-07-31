‘Fabulous’ singer MEEK drops new single ‘Expensive Taste’ ahead of tour

MEEK has released her brand new single, ‘Expensive Taste’, following the success of her hit track ‘Fabulous’, which propelled her onto the global stage.

The north London-born singer has had quite the year. Following her breakout single, MEEK released ‘Beautiful Freeks’ and has recently performed at Pride events across the country.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, MEEK said in a news release: “I wrote ‘Expensive Taste’ while I was splitting my time between my basement flat in Brixton and writing trips to LA.

“The song doesn’t take itself too seriously, and neither do I” – MEEK on her new single ‘Expensive Taste’

“I found the contrast really funny – living between two completely different worlds. The song doesn’t take itself too seriously, and neither do I.”

Her newest single encapsulates her essence. Speaking to Attitude earlier this year in an interview playing on her ‘Fabulous’ lyrics, she proved she is as grounded as she is hilarious.

‘Expensive Taste’ is described as a “tongue-in-cheek pop song”, encapsulated by the line: “I’m just a broke ass bitch with expensive taste.”

MEEK headlines Pride in London with MNEK

This summer, she has performed at Mighty Hoopla, Capital’s Summertime Ball and headlined the main stage at Pride in London alongside pop sensation MNEK.

Her newfound stardom has taken her around the world, including to the US, where she performed on Saturday Night Live UK and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In August, MEEK will join Kesha as a special guest on her US tour, with more information available via the Kesha Official Tour page.

Following her performances with the ‘Cannibal’ singer, MEEK will appear at several festivals throughout August and September before embarking on her UK headline tour in November.

MEEK’s upcoming summer performance dates:

3–15 August 2026 – USA – Supporting Kesha on tour

19 August 2026 – Manchester – Manchester Village Pride

20 August 2026 – Valais, Switzerland – Open Air Gampel Festival

28 August 2026 – Oxford – The Big Feastival

27 September 2026 – Malta – Mighty Hoopla

MEEK’s UK headline tour dates:

11 Nov 2026 – Glasgow – The Garage

12 Nov 2026 – Manchester – Academy 3

13 Nov 2026 – Leeds – Belgrave Music Hall

15 Nov 2026 – Birmingham – O2 Academy 2

17 Nov 2026 – Dublin – Academy Green Room

19 Nov 2026 – London – Electric Brixton

‘Expensive Taste’ is available to stream now across all platforms.