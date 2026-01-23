Titanique in London review: Spellbindingly camp and chaotic

On show at the splendid Criterion Theatre – fittingly almost entirely underground – Titanique is an Olivier award-winning musical that parodies the titular, Kate Winslet-starring film through the irresistibly zany mind of Celine Dion.

Yes, really. That Celine energy is everywhere thanks to a captivating performance from Astrid Harris, who narrates the tragic tale through Celine’s songs, smile and quirky demeanour. Honestly, with the state of the world right now I wish she was on call every morning to read out the news. Charlotte Wakefield’s no nonsense Molly Brown works a charm too.

Be prepared to hear the hits like you’ve never heard them before. ‘Tell Him’, ‘All By Myself’, ‘My Heart Will Go On’, ‘I Drove All Night’… but don’t panic, die-hard Celine fans won’t drown out the cast. Theatre staff were quick to explain to any divas that singing must be left to the professionals. This isn’t The Bodyguard after all.

“Titanique is unhinged and the cast are having a wild time”

The show has no interval so hold on to your seats. But they know what they’re doing. I mean, who would want to be paused midway to reflect why this is all happening? Any pause would ruin the hilarious camp high-octane energy that keeps flowing and flowing and flowing.

Titanique is unhinged and the cast are having a wild time. You won’t know whether to laugh, cry or look the other way but I expect you’ll do it all at some point. Flawless singing levitates the production even further.

The cast of Titanique (Image: Mark Senior)

It’s not all about Celine either. All the cast get their moment and rightly so. This includes Carl Mullaney, who laps up the audience as Ruth – Rose’s mum – with a frantic breakdown worthy of their own show. You may remember him as the adorable Albin in La Cage aux Folles, which was on stage a few years ago in Regent’s Park. Even the iceberg gets glammed up courtesy of Ryan Carter who delivers a spectacle you won’t want to miss.

Aubergine jokes aside, which felt a little tired, the show doesn’t hold back on camp chaos. It has kept fresh with plenty of improvised jibes – latest being 2016 pics, Brooklyn Beckham – along with a sustained dressing down of J. K. Rowling.

Titanique is spellbindingly camp, chaotic and giving a new lease of life for one of the few not-for-profit indie theatres in London’s West End. Don’t think twice.

For more information, visit the official Titanique website.