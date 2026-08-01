Brighton Pride 2026: See the parade highlights in 15 fabulous photos

Brighton Pride 2026 is underway, with the Brighton Pride Parade having already made its way through the city ahead of the massive Pride on the Park celebration featuring headliners Raye and Diana Ross.

Elsewhere, festivalgoers can catch RuPaul’s first-ever Brighton Pride appearance, alongside sets from Jessie J, Leigh-Anne, Self Esteem, Melanie C, Paris Hilton, Five, Purple Disco Machine, Armand Van Helden, Patrick Mason, Daniel Avery, Bimini and more.

As now more than ever, Pride is a protest. This year Brighton Pride is celebrating its 35th year, under the theme “The Power of Love”.

We’ve chosen a selection of the most gorgeous Brighton Pride 2026 photos. And see here for the full Brighton Pride Preston Park line up and performance times.

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells) (Image: Attitude/Callum Wells) (Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)

(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells) (Image: Attitude/Callum Wells) (Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)

(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells) (Image: Attitude/Callum Wells) (Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)