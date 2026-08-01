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1 August 2026

Brighton Pride 2026: See the parade highlights in 15 fabulous photos

The two-day extravaganza is being held between 1-2 August, featuring performances by Raye, Diana Ross, Paris Hilton, Holly Johnson and more

By Dale Fox

People walking in the Brighton Pride 2026 parade
(Images: Attitude/Callum Wells; Aaron Sugg)

Brighton Pride 2026 is underway, with the Brighton Pride Parade having already made its way through the city ahead of the massive Pride on the Park celebration featuring headliners Raye and Diana Ross.

Elsewhere, festivalgoers can catch RuPaul’s first-ever Brighton Pride appearance, alongside sets from Jessie J, Leigh-Anne, Self Esteem, Melanie C, Paris Hilton, Five, Purple Disco Machine, Armand Van Helden, Patrick Mason, Daniel Avery, Bimini and more.

As now more than ever, Pride is a protest. This year Brighton Pride is celebrating its 35th year, under the theme “The Power of Love”.

We’ve chosen a selection of the most gorgeous Brighton Pride 2026 photos. And see here for the full Brighton Pride Preston Park line up and performance times.

People walking in the Brighton Pride Parade 2026
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)
People walking in the Brighton Pride Parade 2026
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)
People walking in the Brighton Pride Parade 2026
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)
People walking in the parade at Brighton Pride
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
People walking in the parade at Brighton Pride
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
People walking in the parade at Brighton Pride
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
Virgin Atlantic at Brighton Pride 2026
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
People walking in the parade at Brighton Pride
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
People walking in the parade at Brighton Pride
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
TIara Skye at Brighton Pride
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
Virgin Atlantic at Brighton Pride
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
People walking in Brighton Pride 2026
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
People walking in Brighton Pride 2026
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
People walking in Brighton Pride 2026
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
People walking in Brighton Pride 2026
(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells)
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