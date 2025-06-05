Madonna announces Ray of Light remix album Veronica Electronica

Madonna fans are squealing with excitement today as the Queen of Pop has announced the release of a long rumoured project.

Veronica Electronica is a remix album of the star’s iconic 1998 album Ray of Light. Originally conceived as a companion album to be released shortly after the original, the project never came to fruition as the star had so much else going on at the time – until now.

Madonna will now finally release the album on 25 July. She has unveiled the tracklisting today which includes remix of hit singles from the album including ‘Ray of Light’ and ‘Nothing Really Matters, as well as the original demo of ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’—a previously unreleased recording produced by Madonna and Rick Nowels.

Madonna to release ‘Veronica Electronica’ on July 25.



Ray of Light remains a highly influentional and frequently referenced album to this day, selling over 16 million copies worldwide and earning Madonna four GRAMMY Awards, including Best Pop Album. Earlier this year JADE released a cover of the album’s lead single ‘Frozen’.

“I chose this song because I’ve always been a huge fan of Madonna’s, and this is one of my favourites of hers,“ the singer said of the cover at the time. “I love the drama of the song and I’ve always related to the lyrics, learning to open up my heart.”

Veronica Electronica is the second of two retrospective releases from the ‘Music’ singer this year, as fans are also highly anticipating the rerelease of her 1994 album Bedtime Stories which is due to feature a number of previously unheard Shep Pettitbone-produced demos and unreleased songs.

You can find the full tracklisting for Veronica Electronica below:

VERONICA ELECTRONICA

LP Track Listing

Side A

1. “Drowned World/Substitute For Love” – BT & Sasha Bucklodge Ashram New Edit

2. “Ray Of Light” – Sasha Twilo Mix Edit

3. “Skin” – The Collaboration Remix Edit

4. “Nothing Really Matters” – Club 69 Speed Mix Meets The Dub



Side B

5. “Sky Fits Heaven” – Victor Calderone Future New Edit

6. “Frozen” – Widescreen Mix and Drums

7. “The Power Of Good-Bye” – Fabien’s Good God Mix Edit

8. “Gone, Gone, Gone” – Original Demo Version *