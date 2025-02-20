Madonna announces Bedtime Stories rerelease with unheard material – and teases ‘Confessions Part 2’

It seems like Madonna fans will be truly spoiled this year as the Material Girl has plans to keep them well fed with music, both old and new.

The ‘Ray of Light’ songstress sent fans into a tailspin earlier this week when she announced a 30th anniversary rerelease of her 1994 album Bedtime Stories on social media. In an Instagram story, she teased the rerelease with a peak at the artwork, featuring an image of the singer looking ethereal with bleached brows, taken from the Paolo Roversi photoshoot that was originally meant to accompany the album but was eventually scrapped and replaced with images by Patrick Demarchelier.

The story was captioned: “A vinyl EP featuring a never before heard story, early demos from the main manuscript and more. Pre-orders coming soon!“

The promise of ‘early demos’ has left fans speculating if she will release the original versions of songs like lead single ‘Secret’, originally produced by her ‘Vogue’ collaborator Shep Pettibone but later reworked by Dallas Austin as the singer opted to pivot to a more R&B sound for the album.

Madonna later posted another teaser on Instagram, a video of her shot recently, set to the album’s third single, the Bjork-penned ‘Bedtime Story’, which she captioned: “Bedtime Stories Re -release and Vinyl coming soon!”

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, it comes off the back of the singer’s recent update on her upcoming new studio album which she has been working on since last year with her Confessions On A Dance Floor producer Stuart Price.

Confirming fans suspicions that she was readying material with a similar sound to her classic 2005 dance album, she took to Instagram to share a montage of photos of her in the studio with Price, captioned: “My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!! 🤍. Confessions Part 2.”

Price was also the musical director of the legend’s Celebration Tour which wrapped last year with a record-breaking concert at the Copacabana Beach.

On Confessions On A Dance Floor, the pair produced the star’s classic ABBA-sampling smash ‘Hung Up’, as well as other hits like ‘Sorry’, ‘Get Together’ and ‘Jump’.