Kylie Minogue reflects on Impossible Princess era: ‘Things from that time I’d like to somehow incorporate into now’

Kylie Minogue has hinted at a return to elements of Impossible Princess, her most controversial (and fascinating) era, known for its experimental sound and aesthetics.

“I like her energy,” the star told Attitude last week, responding to the ‘Indie Kylie’ version of her who appeared on our cover in 1997. “Things from that time I’d like to somehow incorporate into now.”

The pop icon – who recently confirmed she is not on Madonna‘s upcoming album Confessions II – revisited the 1997 cult album while also reflecting on her collaborative journey with William Baker and her journey with cancer.



(The star reveals in her new Netflix documentary series KYLIE, out today, that she underwent treatment for a second time in 2021, and has since received the “all-clear”.)

“I was going for it!” – Kylie Minogue on Impossible Princess

“That experimental… I don’t think I’ve ever not been experimental, but to that degree,” she further said while reflecting on Impossible Princess. “I was going for it!”

An Impossible Princess sequel is now perhaps not out of the question?!

On stylist, fashion designer and creative director Baker, who worked with her on Impossible Princess, Kylie meanwhile added: “We created Fever together – iconic moments I can’t imagine happening any other way.”

They met in a Vivienne Westwood store in London in the ’90s – “these were the days when you’d say, let’s go get a coffee,” said Kylie – and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I just trundled in on my own,” the 57-year-old explained. “The folly of youth, or the gumption, or whatever it was, he came up to me and said how much he’d like to style me.”