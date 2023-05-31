Madonna teases ‘Vulgar’ featuring Sam Smith

A Madonna and Sam Smith collaboration is officially happening! The hype is real!

On Wednesday (31 May), Madonna posted to her Instagram announcing the track.

“VULGAR…………. new song out Friday June 9th,” Madonna wrote, tagging Sam.

Her announcement is paired with an image, seemingly of Sam and Madonna in corsets.

Overlaying the black-and-white image is pink “S&M” lettering.

The letters are the pair’s initials but with Madonna and Sam’s shared history of raunchy music videos and performances, it’s possible it’s also a reference to that other meaning for S&M.

Sam also posted on Instagram to promote the collaboration. On Tuesday (30 May), they shared an image of someone’s trousered legs lying on a bed with high heels.

Sam had previously teased their collaboration during their ‘Gloria Tour‘ at the AO Arena in Manchester.

It was believed Sam would be announcing the collaboration on stage after they posted a video with snippets of their voices on Instagram.

Some were then convinced this meant a surprise performance with the music legend was on the way to debut their track.

However, Sam cancelled the gig mid-way through due to issues with their voice.

“Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise guest at the end,” they shared in a post-show apology.

Madonna introduced Kim Petras and Sam at the Grammys on a historical night for the pair.

Kim made history as the first trans woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.