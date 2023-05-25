‘Heartbroken’ Sam Smith apologises to fans for cancelling gig mid-show after teasing Madonna collab

Sam Smith has issued an apology to gig-goers who were left confused after they cancelled a gig mid way through last night (24 May).

The 31-year-old was performing another date of their ‘Gloria Tour‘ at the AO Arena in Manchester.

However, the show came to a halt after just four songs, according to those at the venue.

They have since put out a statement to explain the sudden cancellation, citing issues with their voice.

“Into the fourth song, I could feel something was really wrong” – Sam Smith

“I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows.

“Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise guest at the end,” they said.

The statement continued: “During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show. But into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.

“I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all, I love you all. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

Sam recently cancelled a second tour date after being struck down with a virus last month.

Fans on Twitter reported that the lights went off midway through the show, with some suspecting this was because of a power cut.

But a tannoy confirmed the performance had been pulled due to “vocal issues”.

It comes after Sam teased a Madonna collaboration on their Instagram. The short video featured snippets of both of their voices.

Sam Smith’s Instagram story after they cancelled their show (Image: Sam Smith)

The ‘Stay With Me’ singer also told concert goers their track ‘Unholy’ would not be their last song at the gig.

Some were convinced this meant a surprise performance with the music legend was on the way to debut their track.

However, fans were left disappointed when Sam vanished after performing their 2017 hit, ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’.

The teased Madonna collaboration currently has no release date or any other info, but watch this space.