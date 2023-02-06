Kim Petras makes history at the Grammy Awards

Kim Petras has made LGBTQ+ history with her first-ever Grammy win.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards (5 February), hosted by Trevor Noah, proved to be a big night for LGBTQ stars and icons.

Kim and Sam won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their widely successful track ‘Unholy’.

The pair took to the stage in matching red-coloured gowns to accept the award. Sam gave Kim the floor for the acceptance speech that was met with a standing ovation.

“This song has been such an incredible journey for me,” Kim began. “Sam has been a supporter of mine for so long.”

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” she added.

“Stand up! Stand up!” Sam can be heard shouting to the applauding crowd.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends performing who kicked these doors open for me”

Kim honoured the “incredible” trans pioneers who came before her, namely Sophie.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends performing who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”

“Sophie especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music.”

Kim also tearfully thanked her mother: “I grew up next to a highway in nowhere Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support.”

Kim is the first trans woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award. She’s the second-ever trans woman to ever take home a Grammy, following Wendy Carlos’ three wins in 1969, Variety reports.

This isn’t the first time the pair have made history. Sam and Kim became the first openly non-binary solo artist and the first openly transgender solo artist, respectively, to hit the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 song chart.

The night also saw Beyoncé win four awards – Best R&B Song, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Album, and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

In her speech, she thanked her uncle Johnny and the queer community for inspiring her.

Harry Styles (Album of the Year) and Lizzo (Record of the Year) also took home awards.

Amongst other winners, Dave Chappelle won Best Comedy Album for his controversial 2021 Netflix special, The Closer.

In The Closer, the comedian declared he was “team TERF” and has since been accused of being transphobic.

The Grammy’s came under criticism for nominating The Closer as well as Louis CK, who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017, with his show Sorry.