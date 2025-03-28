Girls Aloud to release 4 disc box set and photobook of The Girls Aloud Show tour

Girls Aloud reunion activity isn’t complete just yet as the band has announced the release of a deluxe box set of The Girls Aloud Show, celebrating the group’s sold out 2024 comeback tour.

Described as “a massive celebration of Girls Aloud’s legacy and music”, The Girls Aloud Show box set will include a Blu-ray, DVD, and 2 CDs of recordings from one of the band’s sold-out nights at London’s O2 Arena last June.

Also included is bonus footage of on-stage visuals, plus the music videos for “I’ll Stand By You (Sarah’s Version),” a re-release of the group’s number one cover of the Pretenders classic featuring Sarah Harding on lead vocals, and “The Whole Damn Show Megamix.”

The four disc set is packaged in a 62-page rainbow foil photobook which also boasts extensive new photos from the tour and brand-new liner notes.

The special boxset will be released on 23 June and is available for pre-order now for a cool £60.99. For those looking to spend a little less, the concert is also available to purchase as a standalone Blu-ray for £19.99.

The Girls Aloud Show was the biggest selling pop arena tour of 2024. It marked the first time band members Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh shared a stage since their 2013 Ten Tour after which the band split.

The show saw the iconic girl group perform their most beloved hits like ‘Sound of the Underground’ and ‘Love Machine’ as well as fan favourites like ‘Graffiti My Soul’ and ‘Girl Overboard’. The tour was positioned as a tribute to the late Sarah Harding, who sadly passed away after losing her battle with breast cancer in 2021.

Speaking to British Vogue ahead of the tour last year, Cheryl commented: “I see it more as a celebration of a milestone. And listen: it’s gonna be unreal. And it’s gonna be the nostalgia of your life.”

Following the tour, the group also headlined Brighton Pride last summer.

You can pre-order The Girls Aloud Show boxset here.