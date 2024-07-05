Girls Aloud on Brighton Pride 2024 set: ‘We can’t wait to dance with you all’

Girls Aloud have shared their excitement for their upcoming Brighton & Hove Pride headline set, with just four weeks to go until the biggest LGBTQ+ celebration in the UK kicks off on 3 and 4 August.

The fab four will headline Saturday night at FABULOUSO in Preston Park with a UK festival exclusive performance, joined by Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and more. Sunday’s lineup boasts Mika, S Club, and Gabrielle, ensuring a weekend filled with chart-topping hits and stunning performances.

FABULOUSO in the Park main stage (Image: Provided)

“We can’t wait to bring the show to Brighton & Hove Pride next month! We know it’s the summer’s ultimate party and we can’t wait to dance with you all,” the group said in a statement shared by organisers.

The festivities kick off with the Brighton & Hove Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade on 3 August, embodying this year’s theme: JOY: celebrating life, spirit, and resilience. The parade will wind through the city streets, showcasing over one hundred charities, community groups, and small businesses.

Pride Village Party taking over Kemptown

Taking over the queer heart of St James’s Street and Marine Parade, the weekend-long street party offers a secondary space to celebrate outside of the main event at FABULOSO in the Park.

The Pride Village Party is back – 3rd & 4th August 2024.



Located in Brighton’s famous Kemptown, businesses across St James’s St and Marine Parade come together to celebrate Pride with entertainment zones, bars, live performances and cabaret, DJs, drag artists, singers,… pic.twitter.com/0dR2D7Ao60 — Brighton & Hove Pride (@PrideBrighton) May 9, 2024

The annual street party unites the city’s LGBTQ+ centre for Pride festivities, with various entertainment zones, bars, live performances, cabaret shows, DJs, drag acts, singers, and musicians, creating an unforgettable weekend dedicated to fundraising and celebration.

Indeed, Brighton Pride has already raised over £1.3 million for various LGBTQ+ and HIV groups in the area. This year, the organisation is extending its support to additional grassroots projects, including Trans Pride Brighton & Hove and the Hummingbird Refugee Project.

You’ll need tickets for the street party, which are available now by clicking here.

FABULOUSO in the Park dance tents and alternative stages

FABULOSO also features a massive selection of dance tents and alternative stages (Image: Robby Dee Photography)

Of course, there’s more to FABULOUSO than its superstar mainstage lineup. From club hits to comedy and cabaret, there’s plenty to enjoy in the tents and on the alternative stages.

Legendary DJs like Fat Tony, DJ Paulette, and Horse Meat Disco will spin the decks in the Pride Dance Tent, while Michelle Manetti, Jenn Getz & Alfie, and Stephani B will bring summer party vibes to the Diva Dance Tent. The BEEFMINCE Dance Tent will showcase electro-pop and dance flavours (and no doubt a hairy chest or two), while New York’s Kevin Aviance and Princess Superstar will be gracing the Polyglamorous stage on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the all-new Queer ALT Stage on Sunday will host Canadian musician Peaches, queer alt-pop queen Girli, and provocative drag-pop star Lynks. QueerTown will be home to queer artists, live music, cabaret and comedy, while The Sheila McWattie Performance Stage will offer stand-up, poetry, cabaret and spoken-word performances from a diverse array of artists.

New this year is Brighton & Hove Pride’s sober dance tent, run by Sober Bright’huns with Tonic!, serving up tunes in an alcohol-free setting.

Brighton & Hove Pride tickets

Though the city-wide event itself is completely free to take part in, you’ll need a ticket to join in the fun in Preston Park’s two-day FABULOSO extravaganza and/or the Pride Village Party.

Tickets range from single-day entry or a full weekend pass to VIP packages. VIP tickets get you access to the Platinum Circle close to the main stage and other fancy perks, including a separate entrance to the park and private toilets.

Tickets are on sale for FABULOSO in the Park right now by clicking here. Pride Village Party tickets are available by clicking here.