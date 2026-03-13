Miriam Margolyes unveiled as Attitude Uncut’s new cover girl – as A Friend of Dorothy goes for Oscar glory (EXCLUSIVE)

A Friend of Dorothy actor Miriam Margolyes is today unveiled as the latest cover star for Attitude Uncut – the digital-first sibling magazine to Attitude, launched last year.

Margolyes leads The Film Issue of Uncut with an exclusive interview alongside her A Friend of Dorothy director Lee Knight.

The 22-minute film, which also stars Alistair Nwachukwu and Stephen Fry, is nominated for the Best Live Action Short at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

“I’m having a kind of rebirth!” – Miriam Margolyes

“This little film has changed my life, towards the end of my life…” Margolyes shares in her Attitude Uncut interview.

“It has become irradiated by this film, this man [Knight] and this relationship, which is gorgeous. So, I’m having a kind of rebirth!”

Lee Knight and Miriam Margolyes on the set of A Friend of Dorothy (Image: Filthy Gorgeous Productions)

“It was a magical experience,” the star went on to add of the four-day shoot. “I can’t overestimate to you how special it was.”

“I’m terribly proud of this film, the work that we did, all of us, in it together. I’ve known Stephen [Fry] a long time, of course. But Lee is new in my life. He really has brought something quite remarkable. Because, you know, he’s an easy guy to talk to. He’s a wonderful director.

(Image: Filthy Gorgeous Productions)

“If I’m good in this film, in our little film, and I believe I am, it’s because of what Lee did with me in the studio while we were shooting.

“The tenderness and understanding he showed towards me as an actress. It was extraordinarily sophisticated. Because he’s not an experienced director. He’s just a bloody good one.”

Attitude – the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand and Europe’s best-selling magazine for gay men – is launching of Attitude Uncut, an all-new digital magazine that will be published six times a year (between Attitude print issues) and available exclusively on Apple News+ and via the Attitude app. Featuring long-read journalism inspired by themes resonating within the LGBTQ+ community, each issue will provide a deep dive into topics as varied as sexuality, identity, health, relationships and beyond.