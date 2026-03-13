Miriam Margolyes inspired young crew member to come out on A Friend of Dorothy – the story of how is just too cute (EXCLUSIVE)

Miriam Margolyes helped inspire a young crew member to come out after they worked together on her Oscar-nominated short film A Friend of Dorothy, it has been revealed.

“I want to make it clear – I did not seduce this young woman!” Margolyes hilariously clarified in her new cover interview with Attitude Uncut, out today.

Sharing the story in the new issue of Attitude’s digital-first little sibling title, director Lee Knight said: “One of our assistants who was seeing to Miriam – you got on so well with her! – sent me a text saying she was at a very low point in her life during the making the film.”

“She said [after] being on set and around Miriam and these people, she came out to her family and friends. Her mum said to me she’s like a different person.”

“If I’m good in this film, and I believe I am, it’s because of what Lee did” – Miriam Margolyes on A Friend of Dorothy

Discussing the short, which is eyeing Oscar glory at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Margolyes told us: “I’m terribly proud of this film, the work that we did, all of us, in it together. I’ve known Stephen [Fry] a long time, of course.

“But Lee is new in my life. He really has brought something quite remarkable. Because, you know, he’s an easy guy to talk to. He’s a wonderful director.

Lee Knight and Miriam Margolyes on the set of A Friend of Dorothy (Image: Filthy Gorgeous Productions)

“If I’m good in this film, in our little film, and I believe I am, it’s because of what Lee did with me in the studio while we were shooting. The tenderness and understanding he showed towards me as an actress.

“It was extraordinarily sophisticated. Because he’s not an experienced director. He’s just a bloody good one.”

To read the interview in full, check out Attitude Uncut on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.

Attitude – the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand and Europe’s best-selling magazine for gay men – is launching of Attitude Uncut, an all-new digital magazine that will be published six times a year (between Attitude print issues) and available exclusively on Apple News+ and via the Attitude app. Featuring long-read journalism inspired by themes resonating within the LGBTQ+ community, each issue will provide a deep dive into topics as varied as sexuality, identity, health, relationships and beyond.