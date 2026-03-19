‘I boldly and unapologetically presented myself’: Miley Cyrus on reinventing herself after Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus acknowledged that reinventing herself after the Hannah Montana era helped her maintain a level of fame.

Cyrus, well known for her Disney Channel character Miley Stewart, rose to fame between 2006 and 2011, becoming a world-renowned childhood star.

Now 33, the Grammy Award-winning singer has adopted several iconic images, from her innocent Montana persona to the more provocative ‘Wrecking Ball’ era, and most recently, a mature style with her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful.

“I could have gone the other way” – Miley Cyrus on reinventing herself after Hannah Montana

Speaking to Variety, she credited her ‘Cyrus eras’ for helping maintain her popularity. “I boldly and unapologetically presented myself to the world at that time, when I could have gone the other way and played it safe,” she said.

Though Cyrus claimed she could have stayed in her acting career as Hannah Montana and continued to cater to a younger audience, her reinvention offered her sustainability.

“Maybe that would have been successful at the time, and it wouldn’t have been such a cross to bear, but I wouldn’t have had the reward. I don’t know if I would have had the sustainability that my career has now,” said Cyrus.

When is the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special airing on Disney+?

The ‘Flowers’ singer is currently making her Hannah Montana return, as Disney+ is set to air the show’s 20th anniversary special on 24 March.

The anniversary programme will revisit the four-part series, two decades after its debut. Disney has said the special will include archival material from the original production, as well as reconstructed sets from the series

On 17 February, Disney+ announced the Special and outlined the return will see Cyrus and Call Me Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper sitting down for an interview in front of a live studio audience.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am” – Miley Cyrus on the Hannah Montana 20th special

In a statement announcing the project, Cyrus said: “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection.”

She added: “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”