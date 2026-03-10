Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus appear together in first teaser for Hannah Montana anniversary special

A teaser for the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special has been released ahead of its Disney+ release.

The clip, which runs for around 12 seconds, shows Miley Cyrus revisiting the character that launched her career. In the footage, Cyrus wears the alter ego’s iconic blonde wig while entering a studio set of her character’s house.

The special, filmed in front of a studio audience, includes an interview with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper.

What is Hannah Montana about?

Cyrus originally portrayed Miley Stewart in the Disney Channel series, a teenager who secretly lives a second life as the famous singer Hannah Montana. The show premiered on 24 March 2006 and ran for four seasons until 2011, becoming one of the network’s most recognisable franchises and leading to multiple soundtrack albums and a 2009 film adaptation.

The anniversary programme will revisit the series two decades after its debut. Disney has said the special will include archival material from the original production, as well as reconstructed sets from the series.

Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who appeared in the original show as Miley Stewart’s father Robby Ray Stewart, is also expected to feature in the special, with the teaser showing him briefly dancing on set.

Did Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus fall out?

Their on-screen partnership helped make Hannah Montana a hit, though the pair’s relationship has faced challenges in recent years. Reports of a family rift emerged following Billy Ray and Miley’s mother Tish Cyrus’s divorce in 2022, which reportedly created tensions within the family.

Cyrus has since said their relationship has gone through “challenges” but that time and personal growth have helped repair it.

The programme will include musical elements alongside discussion of the series’ production and legacy. It has been described by Disney as a retrospective marking two decades since the show first aired on the channel.

In a statement announcing the project, Cyrus said: “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

When will the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special be released?

The Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on 24 March 2026, marking exactly 20 years since the series first debuted on Disney Channel.