Married at First Sight UK returns with four LGBTQ+ contestants set to hit Channel 4 this month

The new series of Married at First Sight UK will feature two queer couples, including one gay and one lesbian marriage.

The much-loved reality show, in which singles meet for the first time at the altar to see if they can make their marriage work, has been on air since 2015.

Fans have just weeks to wait until its return, with an air date set for Sunday September 21st September at 9pm.

Channel 4 has previously included LGBTQ+ contestants, such as Ella Morgan, the show’s first transgender bride last year. The broadcaster has now revealed the singles taking part in the upcoming series.

Who are the LGBTQ+ contestants on Married At First Sight 2025?

Leah, 35, from Liverpool

Leah (Image: Channel 4)

Leah, 35, from Liverpool, is one of the queer women starring this year. According to her bio, the business owner is “really close to her family and likes to live life to the fullest.” She also “doesn’t take herself too seriously” and enjoys sports and travel.

Leigh, 30, from Romford

Leigh (Image: Channel 4)

Self-proclaimed girly-girl Leigh loves getting glam but is also feisty and outspoken. Single for a year after a broken engagement, she’s now confident and ready to find lasting love with someone ambitious, positive and a little dominant.

Davide, 33, from Portugal

Davide (Image: Channel 4)

Davide, 33, a cabin crew member from Portugal, is one half of the gay couple. Having moved from Portugal to Paris at an early age, Davide credits his romantic nature to growing up in the “city of love.”

After planning a large wedding for 2025, his previous relationship ended abruptly, leaving him heartbroken. “Undefeated, full of love and ready to find his future husband.”

Keye, 33, from London

Keye (Image: Channel 4)

Keye, 33 a Marketing Manager from London is on a journey of personal self-discovery, seeking a more meaningful and fulfilling life with the man of his dreams. Previously married, he has not been in a serious relationship since 2018 and hopes the experts can help him find someone who is confident and takes care of themselves as well as him.

This is not the first time gay and lesbian representation has been seen on the show. In 2022, two queer couples were featured, including Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson and Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton.

Across the pond, it was recently announced that MAFS Australia will feature a gay couple in its 2026 season. Shortly after, The Aussie show’s first openly bisexual contestant, Liam Cooper, revealed his engagement to MAFS NZ alum Samuel Levi.

The new series of Married at First Sight UK starts later this month. It will air on E4 as well as being available to stream on Channel 4.