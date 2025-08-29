Married at First Sight’s first out bisexual star Liam Cooper is engaged to fellow show alum Samuel Levi

Married at First Sight’s first out bisexual contestant, Liam Cooper, has announced his engagement to MAFS NZ alum Samuel Levi.

Cooper, who appeared on the Aussie show’s eighth season in 2021, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “A day I’ll never forget. I asked my best friend, my soulmate, my forever, to marry me.”

Levi, who starred on Married at First Sight NZ in 2019, posted about their engagement at whilst at a romantic spa getaway: “Still pinching myself. On 20.08.25, my best friend asked me to be his forever.

“This is too special not to share” – Samuel Levi on his engagement

“We’ve loved keeping our love offline for some time now, but this is too special not to share. A real wedding to come for both of us. To top it off, some of my nearest and dearest (who knew before I did!) pulled off the most beautiful little surprise celebration afterwards to end the weekend on the highest of highs.”

Cooper, originally paired with Georgia Fairweather on the show, had openly discussed his bisexuality. He began dating Levi later that year, after their respective appearances on Married at First Sight.

“Who would have thought” – Levi on Married at First Sight bringing the pair together

In the caption of another Instagram announcement, Levi wrote: “Our story continues… but here’s where it all began, 4 years ago. Who would have thought a show like Married At First Sight would have brought us and this love story together?”

The pair make a handsome couple, with Levi recently sharing a naked bathtub photo on Instagram, overlooking a field through floor-to-ceiling glass windows – lucky neighbours!

Married At First Sight is set to continue expanding its representation, with a gay couple set to appear in MAFS Australia’s 2026 season.