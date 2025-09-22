Married at First Sight UK’s Davide Anica reveals he was kicked out of home after coming out as gay

Married at First Sight UK groom Davide Anica has opened up about being kicked out of home by his father after coming out as gay.

The 10th series of the E4 show returned yesterday (21 September). This year’s lineup includes nine couples, featuring both a gay and a lesbian relationship.

Anica shared his story with fellow contestants in the first episode. Speaking to the brides on a hen night, he recounted his coming-out experience.

“I love my dad and he loves me” – Davide Anica on him and his father rekindling their relationship

After bride Leigh Harris revealed she is looking to marry a woman, she asked Davide about his own experience. He replied: “Dad kicked me out. He just didn’t understand it. He didn’t get it.”

Despite this difficult past, Davide confirmed that his relationship with his father is now reconciled: “I love my dad and he loves me.”

While his parents will not be attending the wedding, he plans to FaceTime his mum on the day. His father told him: “You got this. Anything will be better than the last one.”

The 34-year-old flight attendant also reflected on a previous relationship that ended after an engagement: “My previous relationship, we were engaged for two years. I wanted kids, I wanted to get married. I thought we were on the same page. Turns out we weren’t. And that broke me. That broke my heart.”

“I’m here to find love” – Anica on why he is on Married at First Sight UK

He continued: “And now here I am again at 33, starting again, and I’m ready for this. I’m here to find love.”

Speaking to the brides at the hen night, Davide added: “I’ve been through a lot, but I don’t want to settle. The only thing that settles in this household is dust, and I’m not dust, so I’m not settling.”

In the first episode, Anica can be seen meeting his groom-to-be, Keye Luke, where the pair got vulnerable with one another.

“We can build together” – Anica to his husband-to-be Keye Luke after Luke revealed he was cheated during his previous marriage

Luke revealed he married his first boyfriend: “I married my first boyfriend. I was 19 when we met, and he was 29, turning 30. We were together for six and a half, nearly seven years.”

As his husband-to-be comforted him, the 33-year-old marketing manager said: “Our relationship just became really bad. We brought out the worst in each other. He cheated on me. I left and filed for divorce.”

Anica consoled him: “We both need the reassurance, and that is something we can build together.”

The first episode of Married at First Sight UK is available to watch now on the Channel 4 website.