Madonna tipped for surprise Pride in London 2026 appearance after Confessions II release

Madonna has reportedly been lined up to make a surprise appearance at Pride in London 2026 on 4 July.

The unannounced appearance coincides with the release of Madonna’s Confessions II album, which is set to arrive on 3 July via Warner Records.

An insider told The Sun: “Organisers are playing it by ear in case of any last-minute changes but as it stands, Madonna is primed to come out on the main stage.”

Madonna is reportedly set to speak on the main stage at Pride in London 2026

“She isn’t going to be performing like she did in New York. It’s more her coming out, speaking to the crowd and then heading off,” the source added.

Madonna is expected to appear on the Trafalgar Square stage, where she will reportedly address a crowd of LGBTQ+ fans and allies, whom she has supported for decades.

Pride in London announced the main stage headliners for the 2026 festival earlier this month. MNEK, Gossip’s Beth Ditto and rising star Meek are set to perform.

Madonna debuted ‘Love Sensation’ at her surprise Pride Month concert in New York’s Times Square

The Queen of Pop’s rumoured surprise appearance echoes her surprise Pride Month concert in New York’s Times Square on 4 June.

In partnership with Grindr, the show was announced just 30 minutes beforehand through the dating app and streamed live via the platform.

She performed the album’s lead single, ‘I Feel So Free’, her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Bring Your Love’, and debuted ‘Love Sensation’ live for the first time.

Madonna’s ‘I Feel So Free’, ‘Bring Your Love’, and ‘Love Sensation’ are available to listen to online via the Confessions II album

The 16-track record marks the sequel to Madonna’s acclaimed 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. Three singles from the album have already been released across her streaming platforms.

Promoting her forthcoming album with the compilation video Confessions II – The Film, Madonna teased snippets of three previously unreleased songs: ‘Good for the Soul’, ‘Danceteria’ and ‘Read My Lips’ featuring Feid.

‘Read My Lips’ has since been released ahead of her FIFA World Cup final half-time show performance on 19 July via the official FIFA World Cup 26 Bonus Edition album.

Madonna has also dropped a preview of new Confessions II track ‘The Test’ with daughter Lola Leon via the Queen of Pop’s official YouTube channel.