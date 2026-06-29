Red, White & Royal Blue author says sequel will be ‘spicier’ than first film

Red, White & Royal Wedding will turn up the heat on Alex and Prince Henry’s relationship, according to author Casey McQuiston.

Speaking at Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest, the writer revealed that the upcoming sequel will spend more time with the couple after they have already got together, allowing the film to explore their relationship away from the public eye.

“I can tell you something… There’s definitely more domesticity in this movie, because, you know, they’re together now. So, you get to see a little bit of their life at home. I really hope I don’t get in trouble for saying this.”

“The intimacy is kind of dialled up in a way that is really beautiful and really fun to watch” – Casey McQuiston on Red, White & Royal Wedding

McQuiston said the shift in the couple’s relationship also meant the sequel gave more space to intimate moments.

“I would say it is a couple degrees spicier than the first movie. The intimacy is kind of dialled up in a way that is really beautiful and really fun to watch.”

The film, which follows 2023’s Red, White & Royal Blue, is the first screen project in the franchise not to be adapted directly from one of McQuiston’s books. Instead, the author co-wrote an original screenplay with returning filmmaker Matthew López and novelist Gemma Burgess.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are both returning as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry, with Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry and Clifton Collins Jr. also reprising their roles.

Has a release date for Red, White & Royal Wedding been announced?

While Prime Video has yet to reveal a synopsis, McQuiston previously confirmed the story would pick up after the first film, with the couple navigating the next stage of their relationship. Production wrapped earlier this year.

Jamie Babbit, whose previous directing credits include the LGBTQ+ cult classic But I’m a Cheerleader, takes over directing duties from López, who remains attached as a writer and executive producer. McQuiston is also executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Michael McGrath.

A release date for Red, White & Royal Wedding has not yet been announced.