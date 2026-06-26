Madonna drops two more new songs ahead of Confessions II release and World Cup gig – LISTEN HERE

Madonna has dropped two new tracks ahead of her highly anticipated Confessions II album, due for release on 3 July via Warner Records.

So far, Madonna has released three songs from her Confessions on a Dance Floor sequel: lead single ‘I Feel So Free’, ‘Bring Your Love’ featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and ‘Love Sensation’.

Promoting her forthcoming album with the music compilation video Confessions II – The Film, Madonna teased snippets of three unreleased songs: ‘Good for the Soul’, ‘Danceteria’ and ‘Read My Lips’.

Madonna will perform new single ‘Read My Lips’ at the FIFA World Cup final half-time show

One of the new songs features on Madonna’s new album, adding to an impressively relentless promotional campaign for her eighth studio album.

With the World Cup well under way, Madonna was announced last month as one of the headline performers for the first-ever FIFA World Cup final half-time show, alongside Shakira and South Korean boy band BTS.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will take place in New Jersey on 19 July, shortly after the release of Madonna’s Confessions II album.

Madonnas and Feid’s collaboration is available to stream now via the official FIFA World Cup 26 album

As fans gear up for her live performance, Madonna and Feid have dropped their new song ‘Read My Lips’ via the official FIFA World Cup 26 Bonus Edition album.

The Queen of Pop’s bilingual collaboration with Latin star Feid arrived late on Thursday (25 June) and was previously teased in Confessions II – The Film.

On top of that, teaming up with vodka brand Absolut, Madonna teased her brand-new track ‘Hot Sauce’, promoting ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ for all your spicy cocktail needs.

Madonna’s new song ‘Hot Sauce’ is teased on the Absolut website and Instagram page

A snippet of the new single is available to listen to exclusively via the Absolut website and Instagram page, having launched just in time for Pride Month.

On top of that, fans were able to pre-order Madonna’s new album Confessions II to gain access to tickets for a London album launch listening event on 2 July 2026.

The event, titled Club Confessions: London, will take place on 2 July 2026 and will feature DJ sets from long-time collaborator Stuart Price, as well as other special guests.

Ticket applications for Club Confessions: London are now closed

According to Madonna’s official website, the pre-sale window is now closed, with fans required to place their orders by 12.00pm BST on 25 June 2026 in order to qualify for tickets.