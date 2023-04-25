Madonna shares glimpse of costume archive and posts moving tribute to her mother

Madonna has shared a rare view from inside her personal costume archive, showcasing some of her most iconic stage looks.

In an Instagram post, she also shared some moving words about her mother, who died when Madonna was a child.

Also, what appear to be negatives of her 1991 Truth or Dare documentary film were on display in the undisclosed location.

“A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane!” she wrote on Instagram.

“If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades – how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!”

Many of Madonna’s most iconic looks were showcased by her on Instagram. (Image: Instagram/@madonna)

“Now you can buy all the coats your mother couldn’t buy for herself!” – Madonna

Some of the pieces she shared include her Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, worn during the Blond Ambition Tour in 1990.

Other looks included a bejewelled corset from the Re-Invention Tour in 2004.

Madonna showcased what appear to be negatives of her 1991 Truth or Dare documentary film (Image: Instagram/@madonna)

Madonna also shared a humbling story about her mother, also named Madonna, who died of cancer in 1963.

“When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold,” she recalled. “Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat.

A purple bejewelled corset from the Re-Invention Tour was also posted by Madonna on Instagram (Image: Instagram/@madonna)

“She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the schoolbus With my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!!

“Years later when I became successful my mother’s sister said to me: ‘Now You can buy all the coats your mother couldn’t buy for herself!’

“The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in Winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable!

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Every time I put on an incredible coat I think of my Mother.

“I hope she likes my taste in costumes. But most of all i hope she’s warm! [sic]”

Madonna is currently rehearsing for her upcoming Celebration Tour, which will see her take on over 80 performances worldwide. Kicking off in July, the tour will head to London in October.