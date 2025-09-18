Madonna appears to confirm new album title and release window as she teases gorgeous artwork

Madonna has appeared to confirm the title and release window for her eagerly anticipated new album, teasing fans with a gorgeous photoshoot that proves she’s still at the top of her game.

Posting to Instagram, the pop icon wrote: “Almost 2 decades later – And it Feels like home with Warner Records! Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2, 2026 @warnerrecords.”

Alongside the caption, she shared a series of stunning images, which fans are already speculating could include the album’s artwork.

Marking a triumphant return to Warner Records

Madonna’s caption confirms that her next record, Confessions on a Dance Floor – Part 2, is due next year after much speculation, marking a triumphant return to music and her longtime label, Warner Records.

The original Confessions, released in 2005, was a global phenomenon, debuting at number one in over 40 countries and delivering hits like ‘Hung Up’ and ‘Sorry’. Since then, Madonna signed with Interscope Records, releasing MDNA, Rebel Heart and Madame X, before coming full circle.

In late 2024, she revealed she was back in the studio with Stuart Price, who produced much of the original album, and earlier this year confirmed a Confessions sequel was underway.

“I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future” – Madonna on her upcoming release with the label

“From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer,” Madonna said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

Warner Records co-chairmen Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck said they were “honored to welcome Madonna back home” to the label, adding, “Madonna isn’t just an artist – she’s the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut. For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation, and fearless artistry. This signing represents a historic, full-circle moment, one that brings her back to the label where it all began and reaffirms her unparalleled influence, setting the stage for an exciting new era of creativity and impact.”

