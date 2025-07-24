Madonna teases Confessions sequel album as she shares pics from studio session

It looks like Madonna‘s sequel album to her 2005 Confessions On a Dance Floor really is happening.

The pop icon – whose Ray of Light-era remix album Veronica Electronica is also out tomorrow (25 July 2025) – seemingly teased the follow-up on Instagram on Tuesday.

In a series of BTS photographs, she can be seen hanging out in a recording in the studio in London, alongside Confessions producer Stuart Price.

‘PART DEUX’ – Madonna

One of the pictures features M kneeling on the floor with the word ‘CONFESSIONS’ emblazoned above her in capital letters. We genuinely appreciate the lack of subtlety!

Soundtracking the post was Confessions album track ‘Forbidden Love’.

All the clues are there!

Another photo in the carousel, of Madonna seemingly vibing to music, reads ‘PART DEUX.’ She captioned the drop: “London lately…”

Confessions On a Dance Floor was a critical smash on release in 2005, selling over 10 million copies worldwide.

During this era, Madge appeared on the cover of Attitude; speaking in our interview, the star said of the ABBA sample on ‘Hung Up’: “When we were writing we were like OK, we wanna to make the ultimate pop dance record so let’s listen to stuff for inspiration. We listened to lots of ABBA records and lots of Giorgio Moroder and Cerrone.

“We kept going through stuff and soaking it all up and ultimately ABBA found its way into our psyches. Stuart played me the music for Hung Up and I write the lyrics in about 10 minutes driving around in my car, basically.”

Revisit Madonna’s full 2005 Attitude interview here.