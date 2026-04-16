Madonna sparks Lady Gaga collab rumours with Confessions II nod to ‘Bad Romance’

Following Madonna‘s release of the official artwork for her highly anticipated Confessions II album, fans are speculating that Lady Gaga might feature on the tracklist.

The artwork, revealed yesterday (15 April), appears to be an ode to the original 2005 Confessions on a Dance Floor album cover, featuring Madonna in a purple leotard with her legs bent in the same iconic position.

With a fresh but nostalgic look, Madonna’s face is covered by a sheer purple veil, revealing her purple stockings and fishnet tights.

Will there be a Madonna and Lady Gaga collab?

Eagle-eyed viewers have also noticed similarities between the Confessions II artwork and Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ single cover, shot by Hedi Slimane, in which she sports a red veil.

The comparison has drawn conflicting comments on social media, with several pointing out that Madonna has previously worn a veil throughout her acclaimed career, while others are certain this is a clue to a collaboration.

The speculated duet comes amid rumours that the pair are set to release a single together for The Devil Wears Prada 2 film, titled ‘KiKi’.

Madonna and Gaga are rumoured to collab on a The Devil Wears Prada 2 single

Music lyrics platform Genius has fuelled the fan theory by pre-emptively posting the single without lyrics to its website, labelling it Track 3 on the Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack.

Gaga has already released the film’s debut single, ‘Runway’ in a duet with Doechii, first appearing in 20th Century Studios‘s final trailer.

“Serve a little sass with a little side of ass,” and, “Do a little twirl, let ’em know that I’m that girl,” Doechii sings. Gaga sets the tone for the upcoming film, nodding to ‘Born This Way’ with the line: “You were born for the runway.”

Following its release on 10 April, ‘Runway’ rocketed to the #1 song on iTunes Worldwide, and currently positioning at number 13 on the official charts.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be release on 1 May.

Madonna announces first single for Confessions II

Set for a 3 July release, Confessions II is advertised as consisting of 16 songs, including confirmed single ‘One Step Away’.

Madonna quoted lyrics from her newly announced single to summarise the album in a news release: “People think that dance music is superficial, but they’ve got it all wrong. The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold: a ritualistic space where movement replaces language.”

She added: “When Stuart Price and I first started working on this record, this was our manifesto.”