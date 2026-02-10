Doechii appears to come out as a lesbian in Instagram bio update

Doechii appears to have publicly come out as a lesbian after updating the bio of a newly created Instagram account.

The rapper, whose real name is Jaylah Hickmon, has launched a secondary profile alongside her official Instagram, using the handle @gutsgritsglamour. The bio of the account includes the word “lesbian”, listed among a series of personal interests and themes.

The full bio reads: “home life • wellness • books/essays • clubbing • lesbian • luxury • travel • beauty • music • side quests • fashion • film.”



In one of the two posts currently live on the account, Doechii explained her reason for creating the profile, writing that she wanted a space to “express Jaylah the human outside of Doechii the artist”.

The artist has previously spoken about her sexuality but had not identified as a lesbian publicly before.

Doechii is signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, the label behind Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Her Grammy-winning mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal delivered hits including ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Denial Is a River’, cementing her as one of 2025’s breakthrough stars.

The musician last hit headlines after cancelling three festival gigs, for reasons that were not disclosed.

The US rapper had been scheduled to take the stage at Paris’s Rock en Seine on 21 August, as well as All Points East in London on 23 August and Forwards Bristol on 24 August. Organisers confirmed on the same day that she would be unable to perform at any of the three events.

In a statement on Instagram, All Points East wrote: “Unfortunately, Doechii will no longer be able to perform at All Points East on Saturday August 23. We’d like to apologise to any disappointed fans and hope to welcome Doechii to All Points East in the future.

“We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. All Points East has an amazing line-up including RAYE, Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao and many more, and it’s set to be a truly unforgettable day.”