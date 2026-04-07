Lady Gaga and Doechii join forces for new The Devil Wears Prada 2 single

20th Century Studios has released the final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, featuring new music by Lady Gaga and Doechii on the film’s single, ‘Runway’.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will reprise their beloved roles as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel on-screen from 1 May 2026, alongside anticipated celebrity cameos.

A follow-up to the 2006 classic, The Devil Wears Prada 2 returns us to Runway magazine, but it’s not as we once knew it. As Miranda nears retirement, she reunites with Andy to face off against her former assistant turned rival, Emily, in the modern world of publishing.

Who does Simone Ashley play in Devil Wears Prada 2?

In the high-fashion trailer, Blunt meets her replacement, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who plays Miranda’s new assistant – the new “Emily”.

Reminiscing about Paris Fashion Week, Chanel collections, and the ordeal of being Miranda’s right-hand woman, Emily now finds herself as a lifeline, striving to rescue the Runway editor from her current “scandal”.

Amidst the high-camp nostalgia, Gaga and Doechii deliver an electro-pop track, serving as the original song for the highly anticipated film.

Lady Gaga and Doechii’s lyrics in Devil Wears Prada 2 single ‘Runway’ set the tone for the upcoming film

“Serve a little sass with a little side of ass,” and, “Do a little twirl, let ’em know that I’m that girl,” Doechii sings. Gaga sets the tone for the upcoming film, nodding to Born This Way with the line: “You were born for the runway.”

As well as lending her soaring vocals, Gaga has been rumoured to make an appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2. She reportedly shot her scenes in Milan, Italy last year amid her Mayhem Ball Tour.

Fuelling cameo rumours is former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour – the inspiration for Miranda – who was spotted posing alongside Meryl Streep for the cover of Vogue today (7 April).

Who will join the original cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

The sequel reunites the original main cast, with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna returning to their roles. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their characters, Lily and Irv, from the first film.

In addition to Simone Ashley, newcomers will include Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen, Pauline Chalamet, BJ Novak and Conrad Ricamora.