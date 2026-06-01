Heartstopper dog Echo dies aged nine following brain cancer diagnosis

Echo, the border collie who played Nellie in Netflix series Heartstopper, has died aged nine after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The news was confirmed by his owner, Leonie, in an Instagram post yesterday (31 May). She said Echo was euthanised on 18 May after his health deteriorated rapidly.

According to Leonie, she first raised concerns when Echo appeared unsteady during a walk. Vets initially suspected a vestibular condition, but his symptoms worsened over the following days. He later lost movement down one side of his body before scans revealed brain cancer.

“Echo was very special to so many and we will always remember him’ – Alice Osman on Instagram

Leonie said Echo had shown no previous signs of illness and had been active with family members shortly beforehand.

Echo, who played Nick Nelson’s dog Nellie, was not originally cast in the role. She joined the production as an understudy after another dog became unwell before later taking over the part on screen.

Following confirmation of Echo’s death, Oseman paid tribute on social media, writing: “I’m so so sorry to hear this. Echo was very special to so many and we will always remember him and all the joy he brought to us!”

Heartstopper premiered on Netflix in 2022 and follows the relationship between teenagers Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

What will Heartstopper Forever be about?

Heartstopper Forever, a feature-length finale to the Netflix series, is scheduled to debut later this year.

Filming concluded late July 2025, with the film picking up from season 3 (2024), exploring Nelson heading to university while Spring continues to grow at Truham Grammar School.

Oseman described the film to Tudum as: “an exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives.”

Before the final screen adaptation drops, the author’s book, Heartstopper Volume 6, will be published on 2 July 2026, marking the final instalment of the beloved queer coming-of-age love story.