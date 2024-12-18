Madonna shares she’s been in the studio with ‘Confessions On A Dancefloor’ producer Stuart Price

It’s a Christmas miracle – Madonna has taken to Instagram to confirm she has been hard at work on new music that we will hear as early as 2025!

And if that wasn’t exciting enough, the Queen of Pop has been working with one of her oldest and most trusted collaborators Stuart Price. The Material Girl posted a supercut of their time together in the studio with the caption reading: “Working on new music with Stuart Price. These past few months have been medicine for my SOUL. Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission.”

“I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025,” she continued.

Longtime Madonna fans will know their relationship stretches back over 20 years, with Price even playing on stage with her on the fateful night of her three way kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

The apex of their professional relationship however is undoubtedly their work on the star’s 2005 LP Confessions On A Dancefloor which spawned hits like ‘Hung Up’ and ‘Sorry’. The album is considered her magnum opus by many and was viewed to be something of a comeback after 2003’s American Life polarised fans and critics alike.

In the years since, Price has gone on to work with an array of your favourite artists’ favourite artists, including extensive work on Kylie Minogue’s Aphrodite, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Jessie Ware’s That! Feels Good. Last year, the maestro linked back up with Madonna to serve as the musical director for her blockbuster Celebration Tour which saw him delight fans with his inventive reimaginings of her arsenal of hits.

Fans last heard music from Madonna when she appeared on the song ‘Popular’ with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti which was lifted from the soundtrack of the former’s HBO show The Idol. The song was Madonna’s first Top 10 in the UK since 2009 (her 64th Top 10 overall) and recently became her first ever track to reach 1 billion streams.

The artist’s last full length body of work came in 2019 with the arrival of Madame X.