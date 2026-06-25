Madonna and Charli XCX spark collab rumours with snippet at Paris Fashion Week – LISTEN HERE

Madonna and Charli XCX have sparked collaboration rumours following a snippet played at the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week afterparty this week.

After the pair were seated next to each other at the Saint Laurent spring 2027 menswear show, alongside Connor Storrie and Kate Moss, guests were invited to Madonna’s Club Confessions afterparty.

The evening featured DJ sets by Stuart Price, Arca, Chloé Caillet, and Louise Chen & Lil C at Paris’ Paradis Latin.

“Charli… Ma-Ma-Madonna” – said Madonna in a snippet played at the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week afterparty

🚨A new snippet was played at Charli xcx and Madonna’s Music, Fashion, Film x CONFESSIONS II after party earlier tonight!!!



The clip features Madonna repeating “Charli… Ma-Ma-Madonna” 👀 pic.twitter.com/X7myG5rQCU — xcx source (@xcxsource) June 25, 2026

Fans in attendance took to social media after a new snippet was played featuring Madonna repeating: “Charli… Ma-Ma-Madonna.”

People online have speculated that the pair were hinting at an upcoming collaboration, expected to land on either Madonna’s highly anticipated Confessions II album or Charli’s Music, Fashion, Film.

Their appearance put to bed feud rumours after the Queen of Pop appeared to offer a cheeky rebuttal last month, seemingly replying to Charli’s opening line in ‘Rock Music’.

“If your dance floor feels dead, maybe you’re playing the wrong music” – Madonna sparked feud rumours with Charli

Charli declared: “I think the dance floor is dead / So now we’re making rock music”, prompting Madonna to respond in an Instagram post.

“If your dance floor feels dead, maybe you’re playing the wrong music,” she wrote.

Madonna’s 16-track Confessions II album is slated for release on 3 July via Warner Records, with Music, Fashion, Film set to drop on 24 July 2026.

Madonna has released three of her Confessions II songs

So far, Madonna has released three songs from her Confessions on a Dance Floor sequel: lead single ‘I Feel So Free’, ‘Bring Your Love’ featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and ‘Love Sensation’.

Promoting her forthcoming album with the music compilation video Confessions II – The Film, Madonna teased snippets of three unreleased songs: ‘Good for the Soul’, ‘Danceteria’ and ‘Read My Lips’.

Full Confessions II tracklist: