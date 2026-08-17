Swiss beach volleyball player Leo Dillier comes out as gay with an empowering message

Swiss beach volleyball player Leo Dillier has publicly come out as gay in an empowering Instagram post, calling for change in elite men’s sport.

With hopes to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Dillier shared his story in hopes of becoming a role model for those going through their own coming out journey.

“This is something I’ve struggled with my entire life because, in elite sport, it’s still incredibly difficult to come out and make yourself feel exposed,” he said.

“Elite sport comes with certain stereotypes” – Leo Dillier on changing the landscape in elite men’s sport

Dillier explained: “Elite sport comes with certain stereotypes. You grow up with these great role models, and in the end you’re told: if you want to get there, you have to be incredibly strong and never show weakness. And there’s only room for one kind of person.”

“You’re not good enough. Or rather, I wasn’t, just because of one part of who I am. It took me a long time to accept that about myself. That it’s ok to be a little different. That it’s ok to feel this way, to love whoever I love,” he added.

His childhood proved a significant hurdle: “When I look back to about ten years ago, when I was 15 years old and struggling so much with who I was, I wished so badly for a role model in elite sport who was just like me. Someone I could identify with. Back then, there simply wasn’t one,” Dillier said.

By coming out, Dillier wants to become a role model for others

Now aged 25, he said: “I hope I can inspire other people or be a role model who makes that journey a little easier because I know how hard it is. And I’m incredibly proud to be sitting here today, hoping this message gives someone the courage they need,” he added.

Dillier has received support from fellow athletes and the Swiss volleyball federation. Tennis player Mika Brunold called him a “star”, while his playing partner Marco Krattiger and the Swiss national volleyball federation commented with heart emojis in support.

He made waves in the sport after winning the Swiss national title in 2022 and is currently ranked 23rd in the world alongside Krattiger. The pair also finished ninth at the 2025 World Championships in Adelaide.