Dannii Minogue, Sir Stephen Fry and Dame Kelly Holmes lead 30 stars fronting LGBTQ+ youth campaign

Dannii Minogue, Sir Stephen Fry and Dame Kelly Holmes are among 30 stars joining forces for a new campaign supporting LGBTQ+ young people.

The #DeserveBetter campaign is calling for greater understanding, safer spaces and better support for LGBTQ+ young people across the UK.

Amid ongoing challenges for LGBTQ+ young people, research cited by The Proud Trust found that 43 per cent of LGBTQ+ pupils experience bullying because of who they are, while 58 per cent have seriously considered suicide. Almost a quarter of LGBTQ+ young people may also never complete secondary school, twice the national average.

What is The Proud Trust’s #DeserveBetter campaign?

Following the Supreme Court ruling in For Women Scotland Ltd v The Scottish Ministers, referrals to The Proud Trust’s services increased by 171 per cent, highlighting what it describes as increased demand for specialist LGBTQ+ support.

Bringing all 30 stars together, the new film delivers a simple message: every LGBTQ+ young person deserves to feel safe, accepted, heard and able to thrive.

Alongside Minogue, Fry and Holmes, the line-up includes Tom Allen, James Barr, Denise Welch, Heartstopper star Kizzy Edgell, Adele Roberts, Cyril Nri and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Danny Beard.

Also taking part are Coronation Street stars Charlie Condou and Alexandra Mardell, former Lioness Anita Asante, author and former Attitude editor-in-chief Matt Cain MBE, It’s A Sin actor Nathaniel J Hall, Brassic star Neil Ashton, Smoggie Queens duo Elijah Young and Peter McPherson, Tip Toe stars Shakeel Kimotho and Gabriel Clark, West End performer Rob Madge, former England footballer Lianne Sanderson, England rugby stars Heather Fisher and Meg Jones MBE, Scottish badminton champion Kirsty Gilmour, British wheelchair tennis player Lucy Shuker BEM, world champion curler Bruce Mouat, and Drag Racestars Courtney Act, Catrin Feelings and Elle Vosque.

“Every young person deserves to grow up knowing they are valued exactly as they are” – Sir Stephen Fry

“Supporting LGBTQ+ young people shouldn’t be extraordinary, it should simply be what we do,” Minogue said. “I’m so proud to support The Proud Trust and the #DeserveBetter campaign.”

Fry added, “Every young person deserves to grow up knowing they are valued exactly as they are. Organisations like The Proud Trust provide hope, community and reassurance at a time when many LGBTQ+ young people need it most. I’m proud to support #DeserveBetter and help shine a light on the charity’s vital work.”

Holmes said, “I know how hard it can be but also how important it is to be able to live authentically and without fear. Every LGBTQ+ young person deserves the chance to be themselves with confidence as well as feeling safe. The Proud Trust is helping make that possible, so it’s a pleasure to stand with them and support #DeserveBetter.”

“Every LGBTQ+ young person deserves to feel safe, accepted and proud of who they are” – Rachel Williams, CEO of The Proud Trust

Meanwhile, It’s A Sin star Nathaniel J Hall reflected on coming out at 16, saying he had to overcome both his own internalised shame and “the shame of everyone else around me”.

The Proud Trust supports thousands of LGBTQ+ young people every year through youth groups, mentoring, one-to-one support, family services, education programmes and professional training. The charity also operates The Proud Place in Manchester, one of only a small number of purpose-built LGBTQ+ centres in Europe.

Rachel Williams, CEO of The Proud Trust, said: “Every LGBTQ+ young person deserves to feel safe, accepted and proud of who they are.”

“At a time when LGBTQ+ lives are being debated more than ever, it’s vital that young people know they are valued, supported and never alone,” she added. “#DeserveBetter is a call for all of us to do better.”