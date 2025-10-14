Lukas Gage says marriage to Chris Appleton was ‘an act of defiance’ after queerbaiting backlash

Former Attitude cover star Lukas Gage has reflected on his marriage to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, writing that the ceremony was “an act of defiance” following queerbaiting backlash from fans.

The pair went public with their relationship in early 2023 and tied the knot that April in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian, which aired on season four of The Kardashians.

They separated just six months later, with their divorce finalised in June 2024, seven months after their split.

“You don’t know my alphabet” – Lukas Gage reacting to queerbaiting claims

Before his relationship with Appleton, Gage had already faced intense online criticism and accusations of “queerbaiting” following his breakout roles in The White Lotus and You.

Responding to the backlash in 2022, he posted on X: “You don’t know my alphabet.”

Now, in his tell-all memoir I Wrote This for Attention, released today (14 October), the 30-year-old actor admits the public wedding was part reaction to the scrutiny.

“I think I was rebelling in a way” – Gage on his wedding to Chris Appleton

He writes: “With my very public relationship, I think I was rebelling in a way, because I felt scrutinised by people that I was either hiding this big secret or that I was taking roles from people that deserved it, that were queer.

“It was an act of defiance to be so, so loud about it – almost to the point of sharing ad nauseam about this relationship and life I was living in.”

He adds: “I went from being very quiet and secretive to being loud and oversharing because I was so affected by these trolls online.”

“There is a very crazy way that, sometimes, we go about prescribing people medication” – Gage on taking medication while married to Appleton

Gage also opens up about experiencing impulsive behaviour and hyper-manic episodes around the time of his wedding, which he linked to borderline personality disorder and issues with medication.

He addressed this in a recent podcast appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where he said: “But there was another part of me that, I didn’t recognise myself and everyone around me didn’t recognise who I was.”

He drew focus to being medicated in another part of the interview: “There is a very crazy way that, sometimes, we go about prescribing people medication – and I can joke about it, and have humility and laugh about it… whatever, it’s a good story,” he said.

I Wrote This For Attention is available to order online or to buy in shops today.