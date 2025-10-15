Leigh-Anne announces debut album My Ego Told Me To and release date alongside tour

Leigh-Anne has announced her highly anticipated debut album My Ego Told Me To, set for release on 20 February 2026.

Alongside the album news, the singer has unveiled plans for a headline UK and European tour next spring, including a major London date at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

The record marks a bold new era for the former Little Mix star, showcasing an artist breaking free from expectation and reclaiming creative control. My Ego Told Me To was written alongside a star-studded roster of collaborators including Clarence “Coffee” Jr., Owen Cutts, Khris Riddick, and Fred Ball.

“This album is the truest representation of me as an artist” – Leigh-Anne on My Ego Told Me To

Drawing on her Caribbean roots, Leigh-Anne blends pop, R&B, dancehall and reggae influences into what’s described as an “unfiltered and uncompromised” exploration of freedom and identity.

The album will include recent singles ‘Been A Minute‘ and ‘Burning Up‘, as well as her upcoming track ‘Dead and Gone’, due out on 17 October. Fans can pre-order My Ego Told Me To now to gain access to the exclusive artist presale for tour tickets.

Speaking about the record, Leigh-Anne said: “This album is the truest representation of me as an artist. Versatile, rooted in reggae and my heritage, but stamped with pop. It’s personal and impossible to box in. I wanted it to feel authentic, blending the genres I love with a sound that’s distinctly mine. It’s also a statement: standing by my art and doing it my way.

“These are songs I’ll be proud of in five, ten years, because they reflect exactly where I was. You’ll hear my world in it, my daughters, my marriage, my fight for power, and the moment I embraced my fire side and said: no more. This is my show now.”

When does Leigh-Anne’s tour kick off?

The My Ego Told Me To Tour kicks off in Dublin on 6 April 2026 at the 3Olympia Theatre, before heading to Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, and wrapping up the UK leg with a show at London’s O2 Forum on 11 April. Leigh-Anne will then continue to Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin for the European dates.

Presale access begins on 22 October for fans who pre-order the album, with general on-sale from 24 October at 10am BST.