Kylie’s ‘Padam Padam’ very nearly went to Rita Ora says producer Lostboy

When Kylie released ‘Padam Padam’ last summer it became one mega-hit of a song. It gave the Australian songstress her first top 10 single in 12 years, and her first US Top 40 hit in 20 years. It was played absolutely everywhere and it also earned her a Grammy Award nomination.

But, we’ve now learned that it could have happened slightly differently… The song, produced by Lostboy and the Norwegian singer-songwriter, Ina Wroldsen, was very nearly given to Rita Ora.

Speaking to The Sun’s Bizarre column recently Lostboy explained that the song, written in February 2022, was sent to several artists.

“Someone suggested to me, ‘Kylie would kill this’,” the producer said as per Music News. But amid some uncertainty, “there was a moment when Rita was going to cut it and it was worming around a few artists.” Lostboy also said: “They were trying to make it work but they didn’t think it was for Kylie.”

However, Lostboy admitted that he was “surprised at how confident she was that she could make it, that it would fit for her. But I think of her as someone who is so good at reinventing. It feels modern, but it also feels like Kylie.”

Lostboy has produced music for the likes of Dua Lipa, Griff, and Anne-Marie.

As well as the aforementioned accomplishments ‘Padam Padam’ became a song of the summer in 2023. Reacting to the track’s success last June Kylie said: “It’s taken on a life of its own.”

She also said: “I am having the time of my life seeing what people are doing, people are hilarious. It’s become a noun, a verb, an adjective.”

‘Padam Padam’ was the first single from Kylie’s Tension album, streaming now.