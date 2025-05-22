Luke Evans and boyfriend leave fans hot and bothered in steamy photo modelling their swimwear line

Hollywood hearthrob Luke Evans has delighted fans with a steamy new photo of him and his similarly handsome boyfriend Fran Tomas promoting his new swimwear line.

The couple launched their clothing range BDXY last year in partnership with fashion stylist Christopher Brown and now it seems they are expanding the line to include swimwear.

In a post on the BDXY Instagram account, the pair leave little to the imagination as Evans poses in nothing but his teeny tiny swimming trunks and a wet t-shirt. Next to him is Tomas who stands with his arm around his actor beau.

“Old-school confidence, modernised,” the post reads. “Inspired by Hollywood screen legends – think Harrison Ford poolside in the ‘70s – the BDXY swimwear brings timeless energy with a flattering, modern fit. We’re obsessed with the classic black edition that works with everything.”

The line has been designed to have a “modern, flattering and supportive fit”.

Evans has reportedly been in a relationship with Tomas since 2021. The Beauty and the Beast star spoke to Out about their relationship last year, saying: “He’s a great human being. He’s the best part of me for sure.

“He’s kind, calm. He’s happy. He’s positive. He’s a hard worker. He literally makes me a better person. And he has to put up with my shit, which, I can’t imagine what that would be like.”

“We’re best friends. We travel together. We work together, we work on the fashion brand together. And we’re building a life together. We’re happy and I’m very grateful that I’ve met that person,” Evans went on.

Evans spoke to Attitude last year about how the brand came together. “Fran and I always talked about creating a fashion brand,” he said. “I’ve been involved in fashion my whole film career – we’re talking fifteen years. I remember the first year I did a movie and I was taken to Cannes.

“Zegna dressed me and I remember going to an Armani show too. I thought “This is a mad world.” I’ve done campaigns and all that stuff, and in the back of my mind, I always imagined “If I did it, what would I do?”