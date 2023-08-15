Kylie scores first US Top 40 hit in 20 years with ‘Padam Padam’ and everyone’s thrilled!

In news that should come as no surprise to anyone, ‘Padam Padam’ has been a smash hit of a release from pop girlie Kylie.

The song, no doubt the song of the summer, has now scored the Aussie star her first Top 40 hit in the US in 20 years.

The responses to the news, which was tweeted out by Pop Crave on Monday (14 August), are a joyous read.

“Padam Padam” becomes Kylie Minogue’s first top 40 hit at US Pop radio in nearly 20 years. pic.twitter.com/7gCDoYUPix — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 14, 2023

“The gays impact should be studied,” one person typed. Someone else added: “Iconic” with a hands up emoji.

The gays impact should be studied. 😭 pic.twitter.com/IV6SVd3ce6 — DIABLO DA SLEEZE 🔥 (@LosTexasDiablo) August 14, 2023

Another person posed the question: “Come back?” Frankly, our issue with this is we would never say Kylie was coming back, she’s been here all this time!

One user correctly labelled the song a “gay anthem,” while another agreed with our assessment that it has been “Song of the summer.”

gay anthem — 🌸 (@pantaremixz) August 14, 2023

“She’s still serving,” commented someone else while one person observed: “The gays made it.”

The gays made it — hanni is gone (@hanni_is_sogone) August 14, 2023

“The way that it’s taken off is way beyond me”

As well as giving Kylie her first US Top 40 hit in 20 years (the feat is worth repeating in full) ‘Padam Padam’ also earned the singer her first top 10 single in 12 years in the UK’s Official Charts.

Addressing Padam-fever since the song’s debut in May Kylie said in June: “I can’t even, I can’t even, full stop! I mean, it’s really taken us all by surprise.

“We loved it as a team, but the way that it’s taken off is way beyond me.”

It was the first song to be put out from her upcoming 11-track record Tension. This will be released on 22 September.

Kylie has announced that she will be taking a three-month residency in Las Vegas this autumn.

The Australian icon will be making the brand-new Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian her home from November to January.

Tickets are on sale now.