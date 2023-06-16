Kylie earns first top 10 single in 12 years with pop anthem ‘Padam Padam’

Kylie Minogue has finally made it back into the top 10 of the Official Charts with her glorious new single ‘Padam Padam’.

The beloved pop star’s track has climbed up the charts in recent weeks after its release on 18 May.

It was the first song to be put out from her upcoming 11-track record Tension. This will be released on 22 September.

‘Padam Padam’ has become the Aussie pop princess’ first track to reach the Top 10 since 2011.

This came when she collaborated on Taio Cruz and Travie McCoy’s track ‘Higher’. This earned a chart position of 8.

It’s also her first solo song to do so since 2010’s euphoric classic, All The Lovers (3).

The chart position means Kylie now ties with Cher, Lulu and Diana Ross to secure UK Top 10 singles across five consecutive decades.

Earlier this week, she addressed the incredible outpouring of love she’s received in response to ‘Padam Padam’.

Asked about the incredible reaction to her latest single, she told Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball: “I can’t even, I can’t even, full stop! I mean, it’s really taken us all by surprise.

“We loved it as a team, but the way that it’s taken off is way beyond me,” she told the DJ.

“It’s taken on a life of its own,” she added. “I am having the time of my life seeing what people are doing, people are hilarious. It’s become a noun, a verb, an adjective.”

Kylie went on: “You know, friends leaving going: ‘Padam!’ Like they’ve turned into minions or something.”

We simply love to see it!