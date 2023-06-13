Kylie reflects on ‘Padam Padam’ success as she confirms huge UK headline show: ‘I’m having the time of my life’

Kylie Minogue has said she “can’t even” deal with the reaction to her new single ‘Padam Padam‘, which is climbing up the UK charts.

On Tuesday (13 June), it was confirmed Kylie would be one of this year’s headliners at Radio 2 in the Park.

Kylie acts as the second headliner at the bumper weekend event, along with 80s icons, Tears for Fears.

This year, the two-day event takes place in Victoria Park, Leicester, on 16 and 17 September.

“I don’t have the words. It’s amazing. It’s absolutely amazing”

Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball quickly asked about the love received for her new pop banger after being confirmed.

Asked about the incredible reaction to her latest single, Kylie made it clear how much she was loving the response.

“I can’t even, I can’t even, full stop! I mean, it’s really taken us all by surprise. We loved it as a team, but the way that it’s taken off is way beyond me,” she told the DJ.

“It’s taken on a life of its own and I am having the time of my life seeing what people are doing, people are hilarious. It’s become a noun, a verb, an adjective.

“You know, friends leaving going: ‘Padam!’ Like they’ve turned into minions or something.”

“It’s taken on a life of its own and I am having the time of my life”

She continued: “It’s only, what three weeks, three and something. It’s not been in the world very long, but even in the first week it started to happen. Socials were going wild and I was just watching it happen.

“I don’t have the words. It’s amazing. It’s absolutely amazing.”

Elsewhere, the Australian pop princess teased a possible on-stage collab with Jessie Ware, who is also on the event billing.

Quizzed over whether it could happen, she cheekily replied: “Well, watch this space!”

Over the weekend, Kylie gave fans at Capital’s Summertime Ball the gift of a surprise set. She performed the anthem in concert for the first time.

‘Padam Padam’ was the first song to be put out from Kylie’s upcoming 11-track record Tension. This will be released on 22 September.

Discussing Tension, Kylie said in a statement last month: “I started this album with an open mind and a blank page.

“Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’. It was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.

We can’t wait for more from Kylie this summer!