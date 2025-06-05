Gay GB News host says Pride ‘doesn’t show anything good about the gay community’

Alex Armstrong, a gay GB News presenter, has come out against Pride, saying the gay community doesn’t need it anymore.

Armstrong, who hosts The Saturday Five on the right-wing news channel, was participating in a debate with the topic ‘Do we need Pride anymore’, arguing against its existence.

“Things like Pride do the exact opposite to what Jonathan [a guest on the show] thinks they do. It turns people off,” Alexander said. “What I see when I see some of those Pride events is fetishes being displayed on the street, men running naked around, thinking that’s acceptable when there are children walking around.

“It doesn’t show anything good about the gay community. It stereotypes them, and there’ll be millions of gay men, thousands of them watching tonight, who’ll go: ‘Actually, I don’t want that representing us’.”

Amrstrong went on to say go beyond criticising Pride, instead blasting the gay community writ large for its support of granting access to puberty blockers to trans children.

He went on to say: “They’ve advocated for puberty blockers for children. During the 2000s gay rights was being relatively accepted, people have got over the fear of it all and moved on. The public had moved on. Do you know what? We don’t really care anymore.

“It’s the assimilation argument all over again, isn’t it? Do you want to be part of society, or do you want society to look at you and think you are different?”

Armstrong later shared a clip of his appearance on Instagram, posted with the caption: “Millions of gay people are sick of having their sexuality weaponised, being told it’s the most important thing about them. Then you get the far-left activist LGBT groups pushing their degenerate ideology down people’s throats on top of it all.”

The host received support from a number of his 14,000 followers, with one user commenting: “Well said Alex, we wanted equality which we have. We didn’t want to be part of a cult and for the movement to be hijacked, not only by what it is now but by corporations virtue signalling. There are still countries where you can be imprisoned or put to death for being gay, don’t see them virtue signalling in those countries though.”