Kylie Minogue reveals second cancer diagnosis in Netflix docuseries

Kylie Minogue has revealed she was diagnosed with cancer for a second time in 2021, following her breast cancer battle in 2005.

In her new Netflix docuseries Kylie, the Australian singer reflected on her 2005 illness while confirming she kept her 2021 diagnosis private: “My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself,” adding, “Not like the first time.”

“Thankfully, I got through it, again, and all is well,” Minogue reflected. “Hey, who knows what’s around the corner, but pop music nurtures me… my passion for music is greater than ever.”

Why did Kylie Minogue keep her second cancer diagnosis a secret?

The Fever singer said she didn’t feel “obliged” to tell her fans about her second cancer diagnosis, stressing that she felt like she “couldn’t”, describing herself as a “shell of a person”.

“I didn’t want to leave the house again at one point. Padam Padam opened so many doors for me but on the inside I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life.”

Keeping her diagnosis separate from her fans was a difficult process for Minogue to handle, she said, sitting through interviews following the release of her Tension album in 2023.

“I kept it to myself” – Minogue on hiding her second cancer diagnosis from her fans

“I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, ‘now’s the time’, but I kept it to myself,” said Minogue.

She says filming the documentary over two years helped her process the experience: “I needed to have something that marked that time.”

In May 2005, Minogue was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer at age 36, pausing her Showgirl world tour to begin treatment.

Minogue was declared cancer-free in 2006 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005

She underwent surgery and chemotherapy, forcing her to postpone the remainder of the tour. After an eight-month treatment cycle, she was declared cancer-free in 2006.

Since she was first diagnosed, Minogue has been a spokesperson for breast cancer awareness, previously supporting the Pink Ribbon Foundation in 2021.

Marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month last year, Minogue shared a heartfelt post following her own battles, writing on Instagram: “It’s a cause very close to my heart”.

“Sending you all my love and strength” – Minogue marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 2025

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a cause very close to my heart and a chance for me to remind those with concerns to reach out to their healthcare providers,” she wrote.

“If this is daunting, ask a friend to help you. And if it’s time for your check-ups, I know it’s not easy, but here is your gentle reminder to act. To those who are currently navigating their breast cancer journey, sending you all my love and strength.”

For those seeking breast cancer support, please visit the official Pink Ribbon Foundation website.