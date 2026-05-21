Louise Redknapp says she’s entering her ‘next two years’ with ‘tenacity and f***er energy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Louise Redknapp do you have anything to confess? The chart-topping ‘90s pop superstar is beloved by the gays – not just for her songs, but for her fashion choices too. Small but mighty, standing at 5’4″, Redknapp has long been an unwavering ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

Rising to fame with R&B girl group Eternal in the early 1990s, she went on to forge a successful solo career, kicking things off with her 1996 debut Naked. She followed it with Woman in Me (1997), Elbow Beach (2000), Heavy Love (2020) and, most recently, Confessions (2025).

She was set to reunite with Eternal in 2023, but after members Easther and Vernie Bennett allegedly did not want to perform at Pride events following coverage around their stance on trans rights, Redknapp ultimately pulled out of the reunion. Now 51, she prepares to return to the stage, announcing her first solo tour in eight years, Naked Confessions, coming to a stage near you in 2027.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Redknapp revisits that Eternal tour – standing firm on trans rights, reflects on past fashion mistakes (though we beg to differ), and teases her return to the LGBTQ+ festival circuit with a 2026 Mighty Hoopla set full of surprises.

Louise Redknapp 2027 tour dates (Image: Provided)

Attitude: You’ve been an outspoken ally for the LGBTQ+ community throughout the whole of your career. Why does the LGBTQ+ community hold such a special place in your heart?

Redknapp: For so many reasons, but I’d say the main reason, one, I believe in supporting everybody and being part of that community. Not only has it been a part of my life since I’ve started this, I truly believe it’s why I still get to make music now. I think without that community, I most probably wouldn’t be doing what I do. There’s a warmth and a generosity that I feel just lucky to be part of, to be honest. I feel like I’m a winner. Being included in Mighty Hoopla and Prides and across the board in all those festivals, there’s always such a huge amount of amazing energy and positivity that you can’t help but love and enjoy,

Louise, you’ve been vocal about your stance on transgender issues as well, particularly around the Eternal reunion situation three years ago. In 2026, do you feel the same way or even more strongly about the fight for trans rights?

I am well aware that everybody has different opinions and different issues. That’s down to them. I just feel very strongly, for me, that I believe in everybody’s rights and everybody having their own rights. I will always shout about that. There shouldn’t be any room for the negativity or judgement that there is. I understand everybody’s got their own points of view, but for me, I’m all day long about standing up for everybody to be who they want to be, how they want to be it, and actually just supporting each other. I just, yeah, for me, it’s a no-brainer. I don’t even understand the negativity around it.

Moving on to Mighty Hoopla, this is your third time performing at the festival itself. What keeps bringing you back to this festival in particular?

1st of all, I have the best time. And you know, I think for me, it’s a place I get to, and I’ve really found that this time. I think it’s a place where I get to almost not be fearful of doing anything creatively that I’d like to do. So I’ve been really lucky on this set because John Shade, who produced Confessions with me, has kind of also done the set, including all the old music and bringing it in with the new music. So, um, I feel that I can kind of throw everything at it and not feel like, “Oh, I shouldn’t do that. I shouldn’t say that. I shouldn’t sing that. And I shouldn’t wear that.” I can just almost go, “You know what? This is where you can bring your creativity.” It’s nice to have a space that, you know, people are gonna not only respect it, but give you space for it.

Would you say this Mighty Hoopla performance is one of your biggest sets you’ve done yet?

I’d say it is. There’s a lot going on vocally and the way the songs all work together. We’ve got a few surprises thrown in there. So I’m excited, but I’m nervous because if I don’t pull it off, it’s going to be a nightmare.

After your set at Mighty Hoopla, what are you usually doing backstage or later on in the night? And what can fans expect from you after your 2026 performance?

So last year, I’d just got off a plane the day before. No word of a lie, I got up at 5 o’clock in the morning, throwing up. And anyone that saw Hoopla last year – I was dancing. I hadn’t danced for the three years prior to that. Every time I’d gone out, I’d had a band and it had all been about the vocals and really being a singer and an artist. And then at Hoopla, I was like: “I need to get my thigh-high boots on and dance as well as sing.” And I was throwing up till about 40 minutes before I got on stage, to the point where I had to put anti-sickness tablets on my gums. But yeah, I don’t know what happened. As soon as I came off stage, I was like, “Oh, I’m feeling a bit ropey.” So I sort of stayed around for an hour and then was like, “I better get home.” So this year I’m making up for that. I am watching all the acts that are on after me and I’m drinking tequila. I can’t wait. I am going to get out there. I’m actually planning on coming on the Saturday as well.

What R&B icons would you like to form a girl band with? Name three or two?

I definitely would go for Eve… because not only is she a friend, I mean, she’s fierce and looks incredible and just a lovely energy. I love Kehlani, because lyrically, she’s incredible. Someone from like En Vogue or something… that’s just got those old school vocals and melody. Oh, and Beverley Knight. I need Beverley Knight… she’s an incredible artist.

If a drag queen pastor appeared in front of you today, what would you like to confess?

Oh, what would I like to confess? Oh, God, I don’t know if it’s too rude. Just, I think, that I’m gonna try and enter this next two years of my life with so much tenacity and fucker energy. If I offend anyone. Sorry.

Your album Naked feels obviously very revealing, hence the title. What’s the most emotionally naked thing you’ve ever written?

I think it was the lyrics to ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ on the last album. Um, I still struggle to listen to that or sing it, actually. I think it was most probably the most vulnerable I’ve ever been in public. A lot of people would often say I’d do an interview, say so much, but say so little. And actually, I think some of those songs come from such an honest place, where the guardedness did come down for that small period of time. I think when you start in this industry quite young, you naturally build a wall and become guarded about what you say because you’re so scared of the criticism.

Do you regret any of your music video looks? If so, which ones?

I mean, it’s always weird in music videos because they always fitted the time. I definitely die at some of the outfits, like the blue PVC ‘Naked’ outfit on Top of the Pops. And actually, something came up the other day of me in a red beret on Top of the Pops, which looked like 10 sizes too big for my head. I was clearly taking my own direction on some of this.

I think as far as videos go, um, I think maybe ‘All That Matters’ was a bit twee for me. I’m not really twee. Anyone that knows me knows I’m quite tomboy in my way. I’m sure I had like a cardigan on and some little trousers, and I look at that now and think, whoever got me in that? I’m really surprised I was okay with that.

What is one fashion trend from the ’80s you’d bring back immediately?

A fashion trend. I mean they’re kind of back. I mean it’s the combat, right? Like, army combat. I mean, I was all over that then. I’m all over it now and I’m loving the fact that the sporty anorak is back. I mean, Eternal was doing it all then, so I’ve got half of it already.

For more information on Mighty Hoopla 2026, please visit their official website.