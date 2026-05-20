Gus Kenworthy goes off-grid with Moncler Grenoble 

We might be used to seeing Gus Kenworthy carving through snow-covered peaks, but for Moncler Grenoble, the Olympian is shifting gears.

Starring in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, the Olympian swaps alpine backdrops for the rugged terrain of Tucson Mountain Park. Against the rugged desert expanse, Moncler Grenoble’s technical outerwear takes centre stage.

Desert-Inspired

While Gus Kenworthy might seem muse enough, it’s Arizona’s desert landscape that truly shapes the collection. It begins with the colour palette: a spectrum of earthy tones, from cream to sky blue, punctuated by highlights of pink and yellow that evoke desert sunsets.

Tucson’s flora also plays a key role with cacti and agaves printed across shirts and Bermuda shorts, bringing a playful nod to the surrounding desert landscape.

Gus Kenworthy for Moncler Grenoble Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

Lightweight Layering

Silhouettes lean into versatility. Packable jackets, lightweight puffers, trekking styles, and windbreakers set the foundation, while cord and plaid shackets break up the utility with texture and contrast.

Elsewhere, cotton-linen and froissé shorts introduce subtle technical detailing, paired with streamlined base layers – from tonal tees to desert-inspired graphic polos. Accessories such as caps and wide-brim bucket hats complete the lineup, delivering practical protection under the desert sun.

Gus Kenworthy for Moncler Grenoble Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

Performance-Driven Design

While few of us are Olympian-level athletes, performance still has a place in everyday dressing – and Moncler Grenoble delivers exactly that. Developed in collaboration with GORE-TEX®, YKK® AquaGuard® NATULON® zippers, and RECCO® technology, key pieces are waterproof, windproof, and breathable.

Carabiners, scoubidou pullers, drawstring toggles, reflective accents, and precision-placed pockets go beyond decoration, each serving a clear functional purpose. It’s utility designed to perform as well as it looks good. This is more than refined utility

Discover the Moncler Grenoble Spring/Summer 2026 at moncler.com.