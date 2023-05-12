Kylie Minogue announces new album Tension and shares artwork, track listing

Kylie Minogue’s new album Tension will be released on 22 September, it was announced today.

The LP, described in an announcement as “a record of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts” by a Kylie rep, will be the pop icon’s 16th studio album.

The 11-track record will be preceded by the lead single ‘Padam Padam’, the first song on the album.

‘Padam Padam’s release date is yet to be confirmed.

“Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’” – Kylie Minogue

Discussing Tension, Kylie said in a statement: “I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.

Baby break the tension ….. my brand new album 💎TENSION💎will be yours on 22nd September! The first single ❤️PADAM PADAM❤️ is coming soon! https://t.co/wNb6JwKjhf pic.twitter.com/gxdZGljiJ2 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) May 12, 2023

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Kylie has worked with a number of producers on the album with seven of the tracks being produced and co-written with her long-time collaborators, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell.

(Image: Edward Cooke)

Discussing the recording process, Kylie furthermore added: “I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half!”



She also said: “The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

Tension‘s track list is as follows:

Padam Padam

Hold On To Now

Things We Do For Love

Tension

One More Time

You Still Get Me High

Hands

Green Light

Vegas High

10 Out Of 10

Story

Pre-save the album here. For more information, visit www.kylie.com.