Kylie Minogue announces new album Tension and shares artwork, track listing
"I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high" says Kylie
Kylie Minogue’s new album Tension will be released on 22 September, it was announced today.
The LP, described in an announcement as “a record of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts” by a Kylie rep, will be the pop icon’s 16th studio album.
The 11-track record will be preceded by the lead single ‘Padam Padam’, the first song on the album.
‘Padam Padam’s release date is yet to be confirmed.
“Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’” – Kylie Minogue
Discussing Tension, Kylie said in a statement: “I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.
“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”
Kylie has worked with a number of producers on the album with seven of the tracks being produced and co-written with her long-time collaborators, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell.
Discussing the recording process, Kylie furthermore added: “I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half!”
She also said: “The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”
Tension‘s track list is as follows:
Padam Padam
Hold On To Now
Things We Do For Love
Tension
One More Time
You Still Get Me High
Hands
Green Light
Vegas High
10 Out Of 10
Story
Pre-save the album here. For more information, visit www.kylie.com.