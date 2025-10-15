Kylie Minogue shares heartfelt post to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month: ‘It’s a cause very close to my heart’

Kylie Minogue has shared a heartfelt message to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The pop princess, who battled the disease in 2005 at the age of 36, posted to Instagram a photo of herself gazing at Sydney’s skyline, with her hands forming a heart in the air.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. It’s a cause very close to my heart and a chance for me to remind those with concerns to reach out to their health care providers,” she wrote in her caption.

“I know it’s not easy, but here is your gentle reminder to action” – Kylie Minogue encouraging fans to book check-ups

“If this is daunting, ask a friend to help you. And if it’s time for your check-ups, I know it’s not easy, but here is your gentle reminder to action. To those who are currently navigating their breast cancer journey, sending you all my love and strength.”

Kylie was diagnosed with breast cancer while on her Showgirl world tour. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy, forcing her to postpone the remainder of the tour. After an eight-month treatment cycle, she was declared cancer-free in 2006.

She recently recalled the trauma in a tearful and emotional interview with CBS News.

When asked about her cancer journey 18 years on, Kylie took a long pause as she became overwhelmed with emotion. “It’s trauma, and any trauma resides within you,” she said in the interview. “The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me. It was difficult. It was also amazing.”

“It changed everything. I wonder what that would have been like” – Minogue revealing treatment meant she was unable to have children

When asked to clarify what was “amazing” about the experience, she explained it made her “very aware” of the support around her and her own strength. “You have to get on; you have to get on with stuff,” she added, choking back tears.

The singer has previously opened up about the toll cancer took on her body. In a 2019 interview, she revealed the treatment meant she was unable to have children. “It changed everything,” she said. “I wonder what that would have been like.”

Despite the trauma, Kylie emerged from the experience with a greater appreciation for life, channelling her experience through her performances. “I sing to process everything, I think,” she told the same outlet. “I perform to process. And sometimes I think I live to perform.”