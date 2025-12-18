Kylie Minogue hints at ‘Kylie Eras’ tour as she reflects on ‘iconic’ on-stage duet with Madonna

Kylie Minogue has hinted at a potential ‘Kylie Eras’ tour, drawing comparisons to Madonna’s 2024 Celebration Tour as she reflected on the moment she shared the stage with the pop legend.

In light of her new Christmas single ‘XMAS‘ climbing the charts and taking an early lead in the race for Christmas number one, she spoke to Heart Radio about her new music.

Off the back of her Tension Tour, Minogue told the station to “watch this space” when asked about a potential eras tour, similar to those of Taylor Swift.

“It would be such a milestone” – Kylie Minogue teasing an upcoming ‘Kylie Eras’ tour

“Yeah, probably,” she said, confirming the upcoming tour. “Talking about Celebration, it would be such a milestone. I can’t say, I don’t really know yet, but yeah, we’re thinking about it.”

On the topic of Madonna, Minogue spoke about the ‘Hung Up’ singer’s upcoming album Confessions on a Dance Floor, slated for release in 2026.

She admitted she had no insider information but reminisced about the time the pair shared the stage at Madonna’s Celebration Tour in 2024 in Los Angeles, singing Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ and a cappella ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ in aid of International Women’s Day.

“I appreciated that it was iconic” – Minogue remembering performing with Madonna on her Celebration Tour

“That moment was really special. I appreciated that it was iconic, but kind of humble at the same time,” she said, remembering the occasion fondly.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Now we’re going to do this song and this is the choreography and the presentation.’ It was just two women performers, survivors, standing there, just being there for each other and taking a minute to acknowledge, ‘We’re here. We’re here, standing,'” she added.

She revealed that not even her friends knew about the legendary collaboration between the two 90s icons. “I had a few close friends get in touch afterwards saying, ‘You could have let us know.’ And I said, ‘Well, what was the surprise then?’”

Kylie has released Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) a reissue of her 2016 classic album

Alongside her new chart-topping Christmas single, she has released a new album, Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), a 10th-anniversary special edition of Kylie Minogue’s 2016 Christmas album.

The album brings together the very best of Kylie Christmas, including the iconic ‘Santa Baby,’ the classic ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,’ and fan-favourite originals ‘At Christmas’ and ‘100 Degrees’ featuring Dannii Minogue. For the 2025 edition, Kylie has also recorded four brand-new tracks: ‘Hot in December,’ ‘This Time of Year,’ ‘Office Party’ and the Amazon Music Original ‘XMAS.’

Speaking exclusively to Attitude ahead of the Kylie Christmas reissue, the 57-year-old said she wrote the new festive tracks through “tears and migraines.”

Revealing she wrote them in three slots between Tension Tour breaks this summer, she said, “One of them was migraine central,” though she praised her team, adding that the album is “a celebration that’s come from working with just tight people.”

